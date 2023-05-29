Analysts believe the "satellite" launch could by an attempt by North Korea to improve its spying technologyImage: KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea announces 'satellite' launch, Japan on alert
1 hour ago
Japanese officials believe the launch by North Korea will involve a ballistic missile. Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said such an act would violate UN Security Council resolutions.
North Korea has informed Japan of a satellite that it plans to launch in coming weeks, a Japanese coast guard official said on Monday.
What do we know about the launch?
The satellite launch which will take place between May 31 and June 11, as per Pyongyang's notification, is being speculated to be an attempt by North Korea to install a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.
Experts believe that the launch of the military satellite is North Korea's attempt to boost its surveillance and attack its enemy with more precision if conflict breaks out.