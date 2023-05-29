  1. Skip to content
Kim Jong Un with his daughter watching a missile launch
Analysts believe the "satellite" launch could by an attempt by North Korea to improve its spying technologyImage: KCNA via REUTERS
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea announces 'satellite' launch, Japan on alert

1 hour ago

Japanese officials believe the launch by North Korea will involve a ballistic missile. Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said such an act would violate UN Security Council resolutions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RvQJ

North Korea has informed Japan of a satellite that it plans to launch in coming weeks, a Japanese coast guard official said on Monday.

What do we know about the launch? 

The satellite launch which will take place between May 31 and June 11, as per Pyongyang's notification, is being speculated to be an attempt by North Korea to install a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

Experts believe that the launch of the military satellite is North Korea's attempt to boost its surveillance and attack its enemy with more precision if conflict breaks out.

Earlier this month, North Korea had said that it has completed work on its first spy satellite and it is now ready for launch.

Kim Jong Un joined by daughter at massive military parade

The notice from North Korean waterway authorities informed Japan's coast guard that the rocket could affect the waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines' Luzon Island.

Japan treads with caution

Japan believes that Pyongyang will fire a ballistic missile. 

The Japanese prime minister's office tweeted that PM Fumio Kishida issued instructions "on North Korea's notification about the launch of a ballistic missile that it describes as a satellite."

Japan urged North Korea to refrain from the launch.

"Any missile launch by North Korea, even if called a satellite, is a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions," Kishida told journalists. 

The prime minister's office said that it would cooperate "with relevant countries such as the US and South Korea." It has instructed officials to keep monitoring the situation and gather and analyze information related to the launch.

Japan, South Korea put new focus on militaries

mf/wd (AFP, Reuters, AP)

 

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey and Leader of Justice and Development Party (AKP) addresses the crowds gathered near his home at Kisikli village of Uskudar in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkey election: Erdogan victorious after historic runoff

Politics58 minutes ago
