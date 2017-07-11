North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Thursday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.

"It poses a serious threat to the Korean peninsula, the region and the international community," Moon said in a statement, adding that it was a "clear violation" of UN Security Council resolutions.

The test marks the first time Pyongyang has launched such a powerful weapon since 2017.

Earlier, Japan's vice minister of defense said North Korea may have fired a "new type" of ICBM toward the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula.

Japan's coast guard said the suspected missile had landed 170 kilometers (106 miles) off the coast of northern Japan, which is within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Suspected ICBM test comes after 'failed' missile test last week

Pyongyang's launch comes after the South Korean Defense Ministry said that a test conducted by Pyongyang last week appeared to have failed "immediately after launch."

The US Indo-Pacific Command last week said North Korea had fired a ballistic missile but didn't comment on whether it failed.

North Korea ramps up tests amid condemnation

Pyongyang, barred from launching ballistic missiles by UN Security Council resolutions, has steadily ramped up tests this year.

The United States and South Korea accused Pyongyang in March of firing missiles that were part of a new ICBM system.

North Korea has launched some 10 projectiles this year alone. It has also tested other weapons like a short-range multiple rocket launcher, just days ago.

The US and 10 other countries condemned the North's repeated missile tests in a statement after a closed Security Council briefing on March 8.

