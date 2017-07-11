 North Korea attempts to hack South Korean coronavirus vaccine firms — spy agency | News | DW | 27.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

North Korea attempts to hack South Korean coronavirus vaccine firms — spy agency

South Korea has reportedly thwarted attempts by the North to hack into coronavirus vaccine makers. An intelligence briefing also alleges North Korea has executed two people as part of its anti-coronavirus efforts.

Students at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School, in Pyongyang, North Korea work on computers.

North Korea attempted to hack into South Korean drugmakers working on coronavirus vaccines, lawmakers in Seoul announced on Friday.

Lawmakers Ha Tae-keung and Kim Byung-kee, briefed by the National Intelligence Service, did not specifiy which companies were targeted by the hacking attempts.

It comes after hackers working for the Russian and North Korean governments targeted seven pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States, as revealed by Microsoft earlier this month.

The hacking attempt was part of a series of "unreasonable" actions taken by North Korea  due to COVID-19 "paranoia," the lawmakers said.

"(North Korean leader Kim Jong-un) has been expressing emotional excess, anger and signs of stress, and increasingly giving unreasonable orders," Ha told reporters.

Further intelligence revelations

The spy agency that briefed the lawmakers has a mixed record in confirming developments in the North. However, the NIS also told lawmakers that:

  • North Korea had banned fishing and salt production because of fears that seawater has been contaminated with the virus;
  • The import of 110,000 tons of rice from China had been halted;
  • The capital Pyongyang and the northern Janggang province have been placed under lockdown;
  • Overseas diplomatic missions have been ordered not to provoke the US over fears incoming President-elect Joe Biden will inflict consequences.

At least two people have been executed as part of the anti-coronavirus and economic relief drive, despite the country officially reporting no cases of COVID-19, lawmakers said. Those included a high-profile money changer in Pyongyang, who was held responsible for a falling exchange rate, and a key official for violating import regulations.

What is the current situation in North Korea?

North Korea sealed its border with trade partner and benefactor China in June.

The country lacks a well-functioning medical system and there is a shortage of medical supplies.

The country's economy is in tatters, hit by US sanctions, falling trade with China, a series of natural disasters and the closed border.

Watch video 02:26

North Korean propaganda gets a facelift

aw/rt (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Coronavirus: How Germany is preparing for a vaccination drive

Vaccinating a country and its inhabitants at speed is an enormous challenge. Immense work is already going into logistics and distribution plans, even before a vaccine is formally cleared for use in Germany.  

Coronavirus digest: Germany passes 1 million cases

Germany has seen more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. US health experts fear Thanksgiving gatherings will lead to a spike in infections. DW rounds up the latest.  

UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

The vaccine is said to be on average about 70% effective, but there have been some concerns after controversy emerged surrounding the study. If it is approved, the first doses could be given out by the end of the year.  

Audios and videos on the topic

How to get the COVID-19 vaccine to the world  

Advertisement