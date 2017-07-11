Nigeria: Gunmen abduct dozens of students

The attack on the school in northwestern Nigeria is the fourth of its kind since December. It is still unclear how many students have been kidnapped.
Nigerian gunmen have kidnapped around 30 students from a forestry college in northwestern Kaduna state.
It is the fourth mass kidnapping from a school in Nigeriasince December and the third this year.
DW correspondent Uwaisi Idris reporting from Nigeria said that it is believed attackers only took female students to the bush: "They [the students] were abducted at night and picked out the female students."
It is "surprising" that the attackers' interests appear to have "only been in the female students," Idris said.
"The latest information we have is that the headcount [of those missing] is still going on to know the exact number of female students taken from the school," he added.
this is a breaking news story and will be updated...