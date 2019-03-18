New Zealand minister: Diplomatic spat with Erdogan now over

New Zealand and Turkey appear to have resolved a diplomatic dispute over a decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to show footage of a shooting at a mosque in Christchurch that left 50 people dead.

New Zealand, which has tried to stop the footage from spreading, denounced Erdogan earlier this week for showing it at political rallies throughout Turkey.

Read more: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's fight against terror, guns

What you need to know:

New Zealand Foreign Minister Peters and Erdogan met on the sidelines of an emergency executive meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

Peters said he did not speak about the footage with Erdogan because he wasn't aware of the president screening it anymore.

He added that initial "misinterpretations" had been cleared up in the meeting.

Earlier, Peters said the suspected shooter would "spend the rest of his life" in prison and that New Zealand would ensure the security of its Muslim population.

In a speech to OIC delegates, Erdogan praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her reaction to the attacks.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'There was blood everywhere' A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 50 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated for gunshot wounds.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Twin attacks target two mosques Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted those responsible for the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately 7 kilometers across the city from Linwood Mosque, the site of the second shooting.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack City on lockdown Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, is alleged to have filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media. A manifesto was also published online, praising white men who had carried out similar massacres. It also called US President Donald Trump a "symbol of renewed white identity."

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'Atmosphere of fear' The attacker's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Narrow escape as shock spreads The world reacted in shock. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'One of New Zealand's darkest days' New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as terrorism, calling it "one of New Zealand’s darkest days." "Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not," she said.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack World in mourning Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Dismay at 'senseless violence' Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred," and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us." Queen Elizabeth was "deeply saddened," while other leaders expressed their outrage at hate speech. Author: Tom Allinson



What happened in Christchurch? Police have charged a 28-year-old Australian citizen with murder for shooting at least 50 people dead at two mosques during Friday prayers. The suspect posted a white supremacist manifesto before the attacks and livestreamed the shooting on social media.

Why has Erdogan showed the footage? The Turkish president screened excerpts of the shooting at rallies for upcoming local elections to denounce Islamophobia. Despite New Zealand's protests, Erdogan again showed footage on Thursday.

Erdogan's other contentious comments: The president has also vowed to make the shooter pay if New Zealand fails to do so and send anti-Muslim Australians "back in coffins" like their grandfathers who had fought against Turkish Ottoman forces in World War I.

Australia's anger subsides: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison summoned the Turkish ambassador to protest Erdogan's comments, but has since welcomed a "moderation of the president's views."

Watch video 02:19 Share Mourning Christchurch victims Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3FE0Y People around the world mourn Christchurch victims

amp/rt (AP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.