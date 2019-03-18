 New Zealand minister: Diplomatic spat with Erdogan now over | News | DW | 22.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

New Zealand minister: Diplomatic spat with Erdogan now over

The Turkish president has repeatedly shown video footage of the Christchurch mosque shooting. New Zealand's deputy prime minister discussed the screenings with Erdogan at an emergency summit of Muslim nations.

Winston Peters in Turkey

New Zealand and Turkey appear to have resolved a diplomatic dispute over a decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to show footage of a shooting at a mosque in Christchurch that left 50 people dead.

New Zealand, which has tried to stop the footage from spreading, denounced Erdogan earlier this week for showing it at political rallies throughout Turkey.

Read more: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's fight against terror, guns

What you need to know:

  • New Zealand Foreign Minister Peters and Erdogan met on the sidelines of an emergency executive meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.
  • Peters said he did not speak about the footage with Erdogan because he wasn't aware of the president screening it anymore.
  • He added that initial "misinterpretations" had been cleared up in the meeting.
  • Earlier, Peters said the suspected shooter would "spend the rest of his life" in prison and that New Zealand would ensure the security of its Muslim population.
  • In a speech to OIC delegates, Erdogan praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her reaction to the attacks.
  • Bloodied bandages on the road following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'There was blood everywhere'

    A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 50 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated for gunshot wounds.

  • A view of the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, taken in 2014.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Twin attacks target two mosques

    Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted those responsible for the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately 7 kilometers across the city from Linwood Mosque, the site of the second shooting.

  • A police officer responds following shooting at Linwood in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    City on lockdown

    Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, is alleged to have filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media. A manifesto was also published online, praising white men who had carried out similar massacres. It also called US President Donald Trump a "symbol of renewed white identity."

  • AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand,, March 15, 2019

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'Atmosphere of fear'

    The attacker's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

  • A police officer stands gurad during Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, providing extra security after the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Narrow escape as shock spreads

    The world reacted in shock. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

  • Jacinda Ardern (Getty Images/M. Tantrum)

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'One of New Zealand's darkest days'

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as terrorism, calling it "one of New Zealand’s darkest days." "Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not," she said.

  • Palestinians perform funeral prayer in absentia for those who lost their lives during twin terror attacks in New Zealand mosques after performing Friday prayer at Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem on March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    World in mourning

    Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

  • Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media outside New Zealand House, following Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, in London, Britain March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Dismay at 'senseless violence'

    Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred," and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us." Queen Elizabeth was "deeply saddened," while other leaders expressed their outrage at hate speech.

    Author: Tom Allinson


What happened in Christchurch? Police have charged a 28-year-old Australian citizen with murder for shooting at least 50 people dead at two mosques during Friday prayers. The suspect posted a white supremacist manifesto before the attacks and livestreamed the shooting on social media.

Why has Erdogan showed the footage? The Turkish president screened excerpts of the shooting at rallies for upcoming local elections to denounce Islamophobia. Despite New Zealand's protests, Erdogan again showed footage on Thursday.

Erdogan's other contentious comments: The president has also vowed to make the shooter pay if New Zealand fails to do so and send anti-Muslim Australians "back in coffins" like their grandfathers who had fought against Turkish Ottoman forces in World War I.

Australia's anger subsides: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison summoned the Turkish ambassador to protest Erdogan's comments, but has since welcomed a "moderation of the president's views."

Watch video 02:19

People around the world mourn Christchurch victims

amp/rt (AP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Turkey's Erdogan shows Christchurch mosque shooting video again despite protest from New Zealand

Turkey's Erdogan continues to show footage from the Christchurch mosque shooting to drum up support ahead of local elections. His comments have triggered diplomatic rebukes from New Zealand and Australia. (21.03.2019)  

New Zealand to 'confront' Erdogan over Christchurch mosque shooting remarks

Turkey's Erdogan warned anti-Muslim Australians that they would be sent back in coffins like their grandfathers at Gallipoli while commenting on the Christchurch massacre. His aides then tried to downplay his remarks. (20.03.2019)  

Christchurch terror attacks: What you need to know

Two mass shootings at mosques in the New Zealand city have left 50 dead and stunned the world. DW brings you up to speed on the tragic events as details emerge about the right-wing extremist charged in the attacks. (16.03.2019)  

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's fight against terror, guns

Thrust further into the spotlight after Christchurch's attack, Jacinda Ardern became New Zealand's prime minister by defying stigmas: walking barefoot, becoming a mother in office and pushing for mental health care. (21.03.2019)  

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

New Zealand and the world reeled from a right-wing mosque massacre on Friday. The terror shooting left behind grievous scenes. (15.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

People around the world mourn Christchurch victims  

Related content

Türkei, Corum: Präsident Erdogan hält eine Rede

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan uses New Zealand attack video at campaign rally 18.03.2019

Turkey's president is showing livestreamed footage of the mass shooting in Christchurch to his supporters at campaign rallies. New Zealand's foreign minister has warned such actions could cause real damage.

Türkei Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kutahya

Inside Europe: Anger over Erdogan's Christchurch comments 22.03.2019

Australia during the week summoned the Turkish ambassador to protest "highly offensive" comments made by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the killing of at least 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Keith Walker speaks with DW's Turkey correspondent, Dorian Jones, and begins by asking what Erdogan said.

Neuseeland, Christchurch: Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand to 'confront' Erdogan over Christchurch mosque shooting remarks 20.03.2019

Turkey's Erdogan warned anti-Muslim Australians that they would be sent back in coffins like their grandfathers at Gallipoli while commenting on the Christchurch massacre. His aides then tried to downplay his remarks.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  