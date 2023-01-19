  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius
Boris Pistorius vowed to support Ukraine and strengthen the BundeswehrImage: Matthias Balk/dpa/picture-alliance
PoliticsGermany

New German defense minister meets US counterpart

15 minutes ago

Newly appointed German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius takes office on the same day he meets his American counterpart Lloyd Austin amid a debate raging over whether Germany should send Ukraine modern main battle tanks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MPfh

Germany's new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, officially took office on Thursday at a time when Germany is under growing pressure from Western allies to allow German-made battle tanks to be used in Ukraine to strengthen its defence against Russia's invasion.

Pistorius takes over from Christine Lambrecht, who announced her resignation on Monday after a series of blunders.

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented a certificate of appointment to Pistorius, who until now was interior minister of Lower Saxony, and wished him luck, adding that he was taking over during Germany's most dangerous period in a long time.

Germany vows to support Ukraine

Steinmeier, who mainly plays a ceremonial role in the German political system, also stressed that Germany would continue to provide military support to Ukraine and would help "in the reconstruction of a battered country."

"These are not normal times, we have a war raging in Europe. Russia is waging a brutal war of annihilation on a sovereign country, on Ukraine," Pistorius said after the ceremony. 

"Our task is to make the Bundeswehr strong now, it is about deterrence, effectiveness and readiness," he added.

Kyiv pushing for fast delivery of tanks

Meeting with US counterpart

Pistorius met US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin later on Thursday.

On Friday, defense leaders from around 50 countries, many of them NATO countries, will gather at the Ramstein Air Base to discuss how to supply Kyiv with more weapons.

According to US officials, Austin will press Pistorius to allow for the transfer of German-made Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine. "The Secretary will be pressing the Germans on this," one senior US defense official told Reuters.

Kyiv has been calling on Germany to provide its modern Leopard 2 battle tanks in order to push back Russian forces who invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago. Some European countries, such as Poland and Finland, have already agreed to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine but need German approval to re-export them.

Germany's tank debate goes on

The tanks issue poses a dilemma in relations between the two countries.

A German government source told Reuters that Germany will allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defense against Russia if the US agrees to send its own tanks.

However, US officials publicly and privately insist that Washington has no plans to send US-made tanks to Ukraine for now, arguing that they would be too difficult for Kyiv to maintain and would require a huge logistical effort to simply run.

One US defense official told Reuters that supplying Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks made the most sense as a number of countries already had them and were willing to transfer them quickly.

dh/ar (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Leopard 2 main battle tanks

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy criticizes German tank hesitation

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Man leans forward, soccer ball balanced precariously on his back, as men, boys watch

'Funguica': The art of freestyle football in Angola

'Funguica': The art of freestyle football in Angola

Society24 hours ago01:41 min
More from Africa

Asia

Harue Motoi, whose parents and younger brother died in 2011, prays in front of their grave during the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021.

Japan nuclear plant execs acquitted over Fukushima disaster

Japan nuclear plant execs acquitted over Fukushima disaster

Crime20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Dani Dayan

'When you see antisemitism, act immediately'

'When you see antisemitism, act immediately'

Society23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Matteo Messina Denaro, former mafia boss, being escorted by police in Sicily, Italy

Matteo Messina Denaro: The mafia and deep-running corruption

Matteo Messina Denaro: The mafia and deep-running corruption

Crime14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

PoliticsJanuary 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Wine being poured into a glass

Canada says no alcohol is the only risk-free option

Canada says no alcohol is the only risk-free option

Health20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Politics18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage