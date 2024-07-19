New Abortion Law in Poland Rejected

The abortion laws in Poland are some of Europe’s strictest. Only in the cases of rape or incest are women permitted to abort a pregnancy. Many had hoped the new government would liberalize the near complete ban.

International drug smugglers are ever more frequently using Ireland as a backdoor into Europe. Police, coastguards, marines and customs are failing to secure the fjords and bays that are difficult to control.

Young Estonian women are learning military basics as part of the patriotic youth organization “Home Daughters”. The war in Ukraine is a cause of worry for many Estonians, with 70% now fearing a war with Russia.

Spain is the world's largest olive oil producer, and prices have risen due to smaller harvest caused by draught. The product's increased value has attracted thieves. Farmers have had to protect themselves.

Muscular, tanned, and radiant – the bagnino, or lifeguard, was typically a go-to heartthrob for summer tourists on Italy’s beaches. But those days seem to be behind us, as new lifeguards are not replacing their predecessors.

