Netherlands: Several stabbed in The Hague city center incident

Three teenagers were injured during a stabbing incident at a shopping street in the center of the Dutch city on Friday evening.

The Hague police tweeted they are in contact with their families.

Dutch media reported that the incident took place at around 8 p.m. (1900 UTC) outside of a department store in the Grote Markt area. Because of Black Friday sales, there were unusually large crowds in that part of the city.

According to the daily Algemeen Dagblad (AD) newspaper, bystanders reported seeing three people brought away on stretchers.

It is not yet known how old the victims are or how serious their injuries are.

The Hague's deputy mayor Boudewijn Revis said he was "shocked" that the victims were children.

Assailant still on the run

The perpetrator has still not been found. There is a large police presence throughout the city and a helicopter is circling overhead, according to AD.

Marje Kuiper, police spokeswoman, said an earlier description released of the attacker was incorrect.

The Hague police had previously said they were searching for a man between 45 and 50 years old in a gray tracksuit and black jacket and of North African descent.

Appealing for witnesses

The Hague police called on witnesses to provide any video or photos they may have regarding the incident and tweeted that the force is conducting extensive investigations into the stabbing incident.

They asked for patience in confirming more details of the attack, saying that the "complexity" of the situation meant it would take time.

Police have yet to offer a motive for the attack and said they are "currently taking all scenarios into account." The attack came hours after a terror-related attack in London that saw two people stabbed to death.

