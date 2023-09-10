  1. Skip to content
Netherlands police detain thousands of climate protesters

September 10, 2023

Extinction Rebellion activists blocked a highway leading to The Hague on two consecutive days. They said they would continue until the Dutch government stops subsidizing the fossil fuel industry.

Police detaining several climate protesters on the A12 highway in the Netherlands. One woman in the foreground is being forcibly removed from the road.
Authorities had approved a protest, but not on the narrow and busy A12 highway leading into the capitalImage: Mouneb Taim/AA/picture alliance

Police in the Netherlands detained thousands of climate activists over the weekend after they shut down a major highway two days in a row.

An estimated 10,000 activists blocked A12 highway leading to The Hague for several hours on Saturday, according to the mayor's office. Police arested some 2,400 people at the time.

Hundreds of protesters did so again on Sunday, when police arrested another 500 people.

Extinction Rebellion activists wearing costumes near The Hague
The activists protested fossil fuel subsidies by the Dutch governmentImage: Krisztian Elek/ZUMAPRESS.com/picture alliance

The Extinction Rebellion activists were protesting the Dutch government's subsidies for fossil fuel companies, as they have done in recent months.

According to a report published earlier in the week by the Center for Research on Multinational Corporations, these subsidies total around €37.5 billion ($40.2 billion) each year.

"The seas are rising and so are we," the crowd chanted.

Extinction Rebellion vows to keep protesting

Police fired water cannons at the protesters on Saturday and Sunday as they resisted requests to clear the road.

They also dragged individuals away to clear the highway.

Police using a water cannon against the protesters
Police used water cannons against the protestersImage: Mouneb Taim/AA/picture alliance

Authorities said the activists had previously been given permission to protest and were asked to hold the demonstration at the nearby central station. The Hague's Mayor Jan van Zanen approved the clearance of the highway but also said demonstrators were welcome to proceed to authorized protest areas instead. 

Extinction Rebellion said it would continue protesting until the Dutch government stops using public money to subsidize the oil and gas industry.

Police firing a water cannon on the protesters
The activists said they would continue protestingImage: Mouneb Taim/AA/picture alliance

"No matter what The Hague city council makes the police do, we will stay or come back every day," Extinction Rebellion Netherlands said on its website.

"And that's until the government meets our demand: an immediate end to all subsidies for fossil fuels."

zc/msh (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

