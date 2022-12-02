  1. Skip to content
Three black-and-white photos from a photo booth show Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, laughing and lying in each other's arms.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tell their story of love and suffering in Netlix docuseriesImage: 2022 Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
FilmUnited Kingdom

Netflix drops trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' doc

Paula Rösler
1 hour ago

A trailer with dramatic black-and-white images gives a glimpse of a new Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan and their rift with the royal family

https://p.dw.com/p/4KO3d

The trailer is merely 59 seconds long, dramatically edited, accompanied by sentimental music, and moves at a fast pace.

After watching it, it becomes clear that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are not afraid anymore to publicly talk about their feelings.

In the trailer, which was launched on Thursday, the couple elaborates on why they wanted to make this six-part docuseries. They want to reveal the "other side of their high-profile love story."

Harry describes himself as a caring family man, stating: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors." 

The trailer shows never-before-seen photographs of the couple. Some are candid, but oftentimes Meghan is also seen crying, wiping tears from her face or throwing her head in her hands. Harry says, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Meghan and Harry kissing on a kitchen table
Intimate moment or perfect staging? Meghan and Harry are portraiyed as a candid, loving couple in the seriesImage: 2022 Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix

'Hear the story from us'

With these statements, the couple alludes to their dramatic departure from the British royal family and the experiences that led to this decision. "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?" says Meghan at the end of the melodramatic trailer.

When Harry and Meghan opened up about their relationship with the other royals in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, it plunged the institution into its biggest crisis of recent times. They had accused the royal palace of racism and lack of support.

Meghan under pressure

“I just didn't want to be alive anymore," the duchess told Winfrey, adding that she "just didn't see a solution" to the barrage of negative reports about her. She would ask her husband and the palace for help, but was scared because "this was real, this was not some abstract idea." The pressure on her during her time at the palace was enormous, the former actress said in the televised interview.


The Netflix docuseries, to be released on December 8, does not only focus on scandals, it also features the couple laughing, smooching and living a happy family life. 

Harry is also preparing for the release of his autobiography in January.

This article was originally written in German.

