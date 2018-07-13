 Neo-Nazi terrorist helper Ralf Wohlleben walks free in Germany | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 18.07.2018

Germany

Neo-Nazi terrorist helper Ralf Wohlleben walks free in Germany

The man who supplied a gun to the National Socialist Underground terrorist group has been set free on bail, having served two-thirds of a 10-year sentence. The German neo-Nazi scene had campaigned for his release.

NSU terrorist helper Ralf Wohlleben (AFP/Getty Images/C. Stache)

A German court on Wednesday deemed that Ralf Wohlleben, the man who supplied a neo-Nazi terrorist cell with the gun that was used to murder nine people, had served enough of his 10-year prison sentence before his conviction last week.

The 43-year-old, who was freed on bail, was found guilty of being an accessory to murder and supporting the National Socialist Underground (NSU), a neo-Nazi group that committed a decade-long killing and bombing spree that resulted in one of the most complex, and most important, trials in reunified German history.

The Munich court decided that Wohlleben, who has spent six years and eight months in detention since his arrest in November 2011, no longer had enough temptation to flee while his appeal is pending, because he only has a maximum of three years and four months left to serve. The federal state prosecutor agreed with the ruling, the court said in its statement.

The result means that only one of the five people convicted in the NSU trial last week remains in prison: the main defendant Beate Zschäpe, the NSU member who was convicted of 10 counts of murder and membership in a terrorist organization and sentenced to life in prison. The other three accomplices, Andre E., Holger G. and Carsten S., who received lesser sentences, were also released on bail pending appeal.

Read more: German authorities' many failures in investigating the NSU

A terrorist accomplice and politician

Wohlleben was a major part of the five-year trial, and considered one of the key perpetrators by the state. He supplied the Ceska handgun with which the NSU members Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos murdered nine people of immigrant background between 2000 and 2006. Prosecutors argued that he knew what the gun would be used for.

Prosecutors also said Wohlleben, who had formerly been a deputy leader of the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) in his home state of Thuringia, had taken on "central control" of the group's organization after the NSU went underground. Wohlleben will now at least be free for several years while his appeal is being considered, and may well be freed forever.

The relatives of the NSU's victims expressed disappointment with the decision on Wednesday, though it had been expected. Gamze Kubasik, daughter of Mehmet Kubasik, who was shot dead in Dortmund in 2006, told the news agency AFP that the decision was "bitter."

Rule of law in Germany?

Many of the relatives of NSU victims had already voiced their anger at the sentences handed down to Zschäpe's accomplices last week. Abdulkerim Simsek, whose father Enver was shot dead by the NSU in 2000, told DW after the verdict that the fact they were all being released had shaken his belief in the rule of law in Germany.

"The helpers simply got away very well, and I can't understand it," he said. "Germany should have sent out a signal. Especially Bavaria, Bavaria is notorious for its tough sentences. And in all them they remained below what the state prosecutors asked for."

Mehmet Daimagüler, the attorney who represented Abdulkerim Simsek and other relatives as co-plaintiffs in the trial, also described his disappointment. "The man was involved in the murder of nine people," he told DW. "The court says that this crime can be atoned for in 10 years, which I think is completely inappropriate. My clients are absolutely horrified, and will need some time to digest it."

"If the conviction and sentence is confirmed by the federal court, then I don't think he'll have to go back to prison," he added. "Almost two-thirds of his sentence has already been served, and usually people are freed after that time. We can't do anything about it — co-plaintiffs can only appeal if they want a different conviction. This was a good day for Nazis."

That sentiment was backed up by the response to the trial in the neo-Nazi scene. Several neo-Nazis cheered in the courtroom while the sentences were being read (and the judge failed to intervene), and a "Freedom for Wohlleben" campaign has been running in the far-right scene for several years. "He is a hero in the scene," Stephan Kramer, president of the domestic intelligence agency in the state of Thuringia, told the RND media network. "But we will keep a special eye on him."

  • NSU murder victims

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    10 victims, 10 tragedies

    Nine of the 10 victims were of foreign heritage, but they had all made Germany their home when they were killed. The 10th victim was a German police officer. Every one of them was shot in cold blood.

  • Enver Simsek and his wife (Foto: privat)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Enver Simsek

    On September 9, 2000, the florist Enver Simsek, pictured with his wife, was shot eight times. The 38-year-old father of two sold flowers near a small parking lot in the southern city of Nuremberg. Simsek, who migrated from Turkey to Germany in 1986, is believed to be the first murder victim in the NSU series of racially motivated killings.

  • Abdurrahim Ozudogru (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Abdurrahim Ozudogru

    Also in Nuremberg, Turkish-born tailor Abdurrahim Ozudogru was shot on June 13, 2001 in his alteration shop. He was 49 years old with a daughter who was 19 at the time of his murder.

  • Suleyman Taskopru (Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Suleyman Taskopru

    Later that month, on June 27, 2001 Suleyman Taskopru was shot dead in his father's fruit and vegetable shop in Hamburg. He was 31 years old and had a three-year-old daughter.

  • Habil Kilic (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Habil Kilic

    On August 29 of the same year, 38-year-old Habil Kilic, who was also a fruit and vegetable grocer, was killed in his shop in Munich. Like Taskopru, he was shot in the head. His wife and his 12-year-old daughter later left Germany.

  • Mehmet Turgut (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Mehmet Turgut

    Mehmet Turgut lived in Hamburg, but was visiting a friend in the eastern German city of Rostock and helping out at a Doner kebab fast food restaurant when he was shot on February 25, 2004. He was killed by three bullets to the head.

  • Ismail Yasar (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Ismail Yasar

    Ismail Yasar was shot five times in his doner kebab restaurant in Nuremberg on June 9, 2005. A customer found him behind the counter. The 50-year-old had three children.

  • Theodoros Boulgarides. (Foto: DW/ I. Anastassopoulou)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Theodoros Boulgarides

    Just a few days later, on June 15, 2005, Theodoros Boulgarides was shot dead in Munich in his lock and key service shop. He was the only victim with Greek heritage. The 41-year-old father of two was the NSU's seventh murder victim.

  • Mehmet Kubasik (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Mehmet Kubasik

    On a busy street at noon on April 4, 2006 in the western city of Dortmund, Turkish-born Mehmet Kubasik was killed by several shots to the head in his small convenience store. The 39-year-old left behind a wife and three children.

  • Halit Yozgat (Foto: BKA/dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Halit Yozgat

    In Kassel on April 6, 2006, Halit Yozgat was also shot in the head. He was killed in the internet cafe he ran with his father. Twenty-one years old, Turkish-born but with a German passport, Yozgat was taking night school classes to graduate from high school.

  • Flowers and a photo of Michele Kiesewetter (Foto: Norbert Försterling dpa/lsw)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Michele Kiesewetter

    Michele Kiesewetter, a 22-year-old police officer, was shot dead on April 25, 2007 in the southwestern city of Heilbronn. She was the NSU's 10th and final murder victim.

    Author: Iveta Ondruskova


