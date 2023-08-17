  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
HistoryGermany

Nazi radio propaganda turns 100

Christoph Hasselbach
1 hour ago

Nazi Germany was a master of propaganda. Their primary tool was, at the time, a revolutionary new technology: radio.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VEzR
Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio
The 'Volksempfänger' turned out to be a very successful propaganda tool for the NazisImage: akg-images/picture-alliance

When Adolf Hitler came to power in January 1933, radio then was similar to what the internet was in its early days: a powerful, new medium to disseminate information. A big difference: Radio was expensive. Having one could cost more than a month's wage.

From early on, the Nazis recognized the propaganda value of radio. They would soon use it to influence Germany's then 70 million people. Shortly after Hitler had become chancellor, propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels compelled German manufacturers to sell cheap radio receivers.

The first model, the VE301, stood for Volksempfänger, and the date when Hitler became German chancellor: January 30th. The government set the price at 76 Reichsmarks, making it affordable for most households.

The discount paid off. At new the German Radio Exhibition in Berlin on August 18, 1933, 100,000 sets were sold. Until then, Germany was home to about four million households paying the public media license fee. By the middle of the war, that number quadrupled. The monthly fee of two Reichsmarks flowed to Goebbels' propaganda ministry.

Joseph Goebbels at a broadcasting tradefair in Berlin, 1939
Popaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels compelled German manufacturers to sell cheap radio receiversImage: picture alliance / akg

State-controlled information

To maximize influence, formerly independent broadcasters were combined under the policy of Gleichschaltung, which brought institutions into line with official policy points. Goebbels made no secret that "radio belongs to us.”

The only two programs were national and local information, beginning with the standard, "Heil Hitler" greeting, and giving plenty of airtime to Adolf Hitler.

Radio became even more important with the start of World War II in September 1939. Military marches replaced dance music, and there were constant — and frequently embellished reports — from the front. When there was bad news, the radio turned to entertainment, such as concerts.

Goebbels turned the defeat of Stalingrad in 1943 into a campaign for more war. In a broadcast speech in Berlin on February 18, 1943, he asked, "Do you want total war?" The response from the enthusiastic crowd was a resounding "Yes!" and massive applause.

Black and white photo of Adolf Hitler giving his radio adress
One day after becoming Chancellor of the German Reich in January 1933, Adolf Hitler addressed the population via radioImage: akg-images/picture alliance

Foreign programming banned

Propaganda, however, can only go so far. With Germany losing the war, Germans at home began to lose trust in their national radio. Many turned to foreign broadcasters, such as the BBC. Doing so was strictly prohibited, and those caught listening to "enemy stations" faced the penalty of death.

It is not far-fetched to say radio helped start the war. On September 1, 1939, Germans heard a report about a Polish attack. That was fake, of course, but it allowed Hitler to take to the airwaves to announce that fighting was underway. Germany invaded Poland under false pretenses.

It ended the way it began: with propaganda and fake news. Hitler's suicide, in his bunker in besieged Berlin, was kept from the public. Instead, his death was glamorously reported on May 1, 1945, as the result of fighting the Soviet invasion.

Another lie, but by then it didn't matter. The war ended in Germany's unconditional surrender a few days later. With the end of Nazi Germany came the end of the Nazi propaganda machine, in which radio played a leading role.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A part of a poster for the Nazi-era film 'Jud Süss'

How the Nazis used poster art as propaganda

How the Nazis used poster art as propaganda

The Nazis made extensive use of propaganda to cement their reign of terror. An illustrated book looks at the psychological manipulation behind Nazi poster art.
CultureNovember 30, 2020
Hitler als Ehrengast bei Filmvorfuehrung

How the film industry under the Nazis survived until the very end

How the film industry under the Nazis survived until the very end

On May 8, 75 years ago, the Germans surrendered and WWII was over. Yet, even right until the end of the war, Germans were still going to the movies, enjoying films commissioned by the Nazis.
FilmMay 7, 2020
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier controls flying drone at training camp

Ukraine updates: Kyiv to ramp up drone production

Conflicts24 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Libya's power struggle: Who's fighting in Tripoli?

Libya's power struggle: Who's fighting in Tripoli?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man digs through some mine waste searching for left over cobalt in a mine

Japan turns to Africa to secure critical minerals

Japan turns to Africa to secure critical minerals

Business2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A group of women with African roots in Germany

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Volcano Mount Etna in Catania, island of Sicily, Italy seen smoking in the distance

Etna is erupting! Some volcanoes just keep spewing lava

Etna is erupting! Some volcanoes just keep spewing lava

ScienceAugust 16, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Farmers harvest at fields planted with wheat and barley in Iraq.

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Robert De Niro smiles during an interview

As Robert De Niro turns 80, fans await his latest role

As Robert De Niro turns 80, fans await his latest role

Film7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Three close-up headshots, left to right: Milei, Massa, Bullrich.

Argentina: Who can fix the political and economic problems?

Argentina: Who can fix the political and economic problems?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage