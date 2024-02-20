Navalny widow account restored on X after brief suspension

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny saw her account restored on social media platform X after it was briefly suspended on Tuesday.

The @yulia_navalnaya account page was accessible again, around 50 minutes after it was suspended without explanation.

The account was a new one created following the death of Navalny. Navalnaya last posted a video of Navalny's mother urging Putin to hand over her son's body.

Navalnaya has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband in a remote Arctic prison and alleged that officials’ refusal to hand over his body to his mother was a part of a cover-up.

She posted a nine-minute video to YouTube ahead of her meeting with European foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, vowing to continue her late husband's work.

“We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago. We will tell you soon about it. We will also definitely find out who exactly and how exactly this crime was committed. We will name names and show faces,” she said in the video.

Yulia Navalnaya steps to political front to oppose Kremlin

Russian Security Service said Navalny died suddenly after collapsing following a walk in the remote “Polar Wolf” prison on Friday afternoon. The news was met with outrage around the world, with many world leaders putting the blame on Putin.

Russia: Arrests made at vigils for Kremlin critic Navalny

