Navalny's mom to Putin: 'Let me see my son'February 20, 2024
The mother of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hand over the body of her son in a video released on Tuesday.
"I appeal to you Vladimir Putin, because the solution to this problem depends only on you," Lyudmila Navalnaya said outside of the Arctic prison camp where her son had been been bars. "Let me see my son. I demand that Alexei's body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way."
Navalny's team, citing Russian investigators, said the late opposition leader's body would not be handed over for 14 days, pending a chemical investigation.
More to follow...
wd/nm (Reuters, AFP)