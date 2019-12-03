NATO recognizes China 'challenges' for the first time

NATO leaders are to raise concerns about China's growing influence for the first time in a joint leaders' declaration at a summit in London.

The 29 member states will sign off on a statement Wednesday that formally acknowledges the "opportunities and challenges" posed by China's increasing global role.

"We have now of course recognized that the rise of China has security implications for all allies," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"China has the second-largest defense budget in the world," he added. "They recently displayed a lot of new modern capabilities, including long-range missiles able to reach all of Europe, United States."

NATO leaders are attending a two-day summit in the British capital to mark the military alliance's 70th anniversary. Delegates at the meeting are also expected to endorse a report outlining an action plan for how NATO should engage with China.

Stoltenberg noted that apart from making technological strides, Beijing was investing heavily in European infrastructure and cyberspace, and expanding its presence in Africa and in the Arctic.

The NATO chief stressed that the alliance did not seek "to create a new adversary but just to analyze, understand and then respond in a balanced way to the challenges China poses."

