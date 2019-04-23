 NATO, Afghan forces kill more civilians than Taliban | News | DW | 24.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

NATO, Afghan forces kill more civilians than Taliban

Security forces in Afghanistan killed more civilians in the first part of 2019 than the Taliban and other terrorist groups. At the same time, casualty numbers fell compared with the previous year.

An ambulance arrives at the scene after twin explosions targeted central Kabul (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Sabawoon)

Afghan civilians were killed in greater numbers by NATO and pro-government security forces in the first three months of 2019 than by armed militants, according to UN figures.

It's the first time that fatalities caused by security forces in Afghanistan have exceeded those caused by the Taliban.

What you need to know:

  • In the first quarter of 2019, pro-government forces were responsible for the deaths of 305 civilians, while insurgents killed 227.
  • The leading causes of civilian deaths were air strikes (145 fatalities) and ground search operations primarily carried out by US-backed Afghan forces (72).
  • Women and children comprised half of civilian casualties from aerial operations, with international forces responsible for the vast majority of these.
  • Overall, 581 civilians were killed and 1,192 wounded, representing a 23 percent decrease in overall casualties on the same quarter last year.

Investigation needed

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which released its report on Wednesday, urged security forces to investigate the casualties.

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


 "UNAMA urges both the Afghan national security forces and international military forces to conduct investigations into allegations of civilian casualties, to publish the results of their findings, and to provide compensation to victims as appropriate," the report stated.

On the subject of search operations, UNAMA said some of the internationally-supported Afghan forces "appear to act with impunity."

Changing trends

The US military increased the pace of its bombing operations in 2017 after President Donald Trump loosened restrictions to make it easier to bomb Taliban positions.

Read more: Afghanistan: Can peace prevail?

Although several nations contribute logistical or technical support, with an increasing number of sorties flown by Afghanistan's own fledgling airforce, US aircraft conduct the large majority of airstrikes. 

The overall drop in casualties compared with the previous year was attributed to a decrease in suicide bomb attacks, which spiked in early 2018. In January last year, 100 people were killed in a single incident when an explosives-laden ambulance blew up in Kabul.

UNAMA said it did not know if the fall in the number of suicide attacks was attributable to a harsh winter or whether the Taliban were deliberately avoiding civilian deaths as they conduct peace talks with the United States.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
 

DW recommends

Germany's Afghanistan military mission: What comes next?

The German government plans to continue its military presence in Afghanistan through 2020. But uncertainty over whether the US will withdraw its troops from the country has opposition lawmakers calling for an exit plan. (21.02.2019)  

Germany worried at possible US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Germany could end its military mission in Afghanistan if the US pulls out its troops, a former Bundeswehr chief has said. German politicians say Donald Trump's policy of military retreat represents a "massive rupture." (28.12.2018)  

Day of mourning in Afghanistan as Kabul bomb toll tops 100

Afghan officials have raised the death toll in Saturday's bomb attack in the capital to 103, as the city remains on high alert. Authorities have warned of more possible attacks by Islamist militants. (28.01.2018)  

Taliban announce spring offensive as Afghanistan peace talks continue

Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan have announced the start of their spring fighting season despite ongoing peace pushes. The declaration is largely symbolic, as their deadly attacks have continued through the winter. (12.04.2019)  

Afghanistan: Can peace prevail?

Seventeen years of war, tens of thousands dead, millions in need of humanitarian assistance — the call has long sounded for peace in Afghanistan. But can talks with the Taliban succeed without the Afghan government? (15.02.2019)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in recent months suggests militants are stronger than ever. (30.04.2018)  

WWW links

UNAMA Quarterly report on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

UNAMA Quarterly report on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Malala Yousafzai mit der Familie

Malala's father: 'Pakistan's security policies need a paradigm shift' 23.04.2019

In an exclusive interview with DW, Ziauddin Yousafzai, rights campaigner and Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai's father, talks about Pakistan's security policies and the rise of an anti-war movement in Pashtun areas.

Afghanistan Mitglied der afghanischen Streitkräfte in Kundus

Taliban launch attacks as they start Afghan spring offensive 13.04.2019

The Taliban attacked government-controlled locations across the country to mark the beginning of their Operation Fath spring offensive. The militant group said it was committed to a "peaceful resolution."

Afghanistan Informationsministerium in Hauptstadt Kabul

Blast in Afghan capital followed by gunfire in attack near ministry 20.04.2019

Afghan officials say an attack that involved an explosion near government buildings in the Afghan capital, Kabul, is over. Officials said the suicide bombers have been killed and more than 2,000 civilian staff rescued.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  