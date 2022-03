The 77 Percent

Namibia: The price of the genocide

Over a century ago, German colonial troops carried out a genocide against Namibia's ethnic Herero and Nama people. Germany has now pledged financial compensation towards Namibia over a 30-year period. But not everyone agrees that this can remedy past wrongdoings. Edith Kimani is on the ground to talk to young Namibians about how they deal with the past trauma and the compensation agreement.