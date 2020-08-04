Nairobi's motorcycle-driving mum

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Few women in Kenya drive taxi-bikes, but those who do have additional challenges to overcome.
Faith Mwagandi has made history as the first woman to command a warship in Kenya. Born in the conservative coastal region, Faith was determined to push back against gender stereotypes - and protect her country's shores.
Women have been fighting for equality for over 170 years. There's still a lot to be done. Global 3000 shows women who are achieving their aims, despite many obstacles.
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan is under fire for suggesting that women footballers would not be attractive candidates for marriage. Social media users speak of her remarks being humiliating for women.
