Kenyan villages hit by floods see rise in tropical diseases

HealthKenyaKenyan villages hit by floods see rise in tropical diseasesHealthKenyaEdith Kimani Matunga village, Kakamega, Kenya07/31/2024July 31, 2024In Kenya, devastating floods have brought new dangers to poor communities. The floods triggered outbreaks of neglected tropical diseases like intestinal worms and snail fever, posing serious health risks.