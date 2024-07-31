  1. Skip to content
Kenyan villages hit by floods see rise in tropical diseases

Edith Kimani Matunga village, Kakamega, Kenya
July 31, 2024

In Kenya, devastating floods have brought new dangers to poor communities. The floods triggered outbreaks of neglected tropical diseases like intestinal worms and snail fever, posing serious health risks.

Edith Kimani
