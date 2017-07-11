 Myanmar: UN court rules Rohingya genocide case can proceed | News | DW | 22.07.2022

News

Myanmar: UN court rules Rohingya genocide case can proceed

The ICJ has thrown out Myanmar's objections to queries over its treatment of the Muslim Rohingya minority. This paves the way for the case to be heard in full, a process that could take years.

Hundreds of Rohingya people crossing Bangladesh's border as they flee from Buchidong at Myanmar after crossing the Naf River in Bangladesh

Judges found that all members of the 1948 Genocide Convention are obliged to act to prevent genocide, and the court has jurisdiction in the case

Judges at the United Nations' highest court have thrown out preliminary objections by Myanmar to a case alleging the country is responsible for genocide against the Rohingya population.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that a landmark case filed by Gambia, accusing the Southeast Asian country of genocide against the minority Rohingya Muslims, can go ahead.

Head of the ICJ, Judge Joan Donoghue, said the tribunal "finds that it has jurisdiction... to entertain the application filed by the Republic of the Gambia."

Watch video 04:10

India: Rohingya widow refugees face poverty, hostile attitudes

The decision paves the way for full hearings at the court regarding allegations against majority-Buddhist Myanmar's bloody 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled the country during the operation, where they would later share their traumatic experiences of murder, rape and arson with humanitarian groups.

jsi/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

