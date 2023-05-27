  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
A still from the documentary 'White Balls on Walls': Stedelijk Museum director Rein Wolfs stands at a rounded, lozenge-shaped window set into a while wall.
Image: White Balls on Walls/Zeppers Film/NTR
ArtsNetherlands

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Paula Onusseit
51 minutes ago

As Amsterdam's Stedelijk Museum attempts to diversify away from a white male-dominated modern art world, the film “White Balls on Walls” documents its successes and failures.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rq78

In December 2019, Rein Wolfs took over as director of the renowned Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam and quickly set about making its collection and staff more diverse and inclusive.

Along for the ride was filmmaker Sarah Vos, who for three years captured this pioneering effort by a major cultural institution to effect greater diversity in its halls.    

Her camera observed as Wolfs, formerly the director of the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn in Germany, worked with museum staff to evaluate the range of the collection and the exhibition concepts.

The sobering conclusion was that less than 10% of works in the collection are by women. Works by artists who were Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC) were rarely seen.

The resulting documentary, "White Balls on Walls," not only questions the level of diversity in the museum, but goes deeper to understand the function of art in society.

A white man with white hair and beard, wearing black-rimmed glasses and a blue suit jacket looks into the camera
Wolfs has been director of the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam since December 2019Image: Sander Koning/ANP/picture alliance

Museums not thinking 'outside the box'

In the past, cultural institutions had "not thought enough outside the box," Wolfs told DW.

By contrast, Amsterdam's Stedelijk Museum  now wants to think more globally, and, for instance, align its diversity concept with the population structure of Amsterdam.

"After all, we want everyone to have the opportunity to also find their own history and their own moments of identification," he said. 

The discussion about a new concept raises questions: Can and should diversity be quantified through words or quotas? Should the origin and gender of artists play a role in the evaluation of art? 

The Stedelijk team agreed on a quota: From 2021 to 2024, at least 50% of the acquisition budget should be spent on works by BIPOC artists. There are no fixed quotas for works by women, but gender is a factor in the selection process.

Moreover, there is at least one large annual exhibition of BIPOC artists or a group exhibition that addresses diversity, Wolf said.

A view of the exhibition
A 2021 exhibition at the Stedelijk Museum explored Expressionism in the context of colonialismImage: Ramon van Flymen/ANP/picture alliance

A multitude of voices reflecting reality

Diversity plays an inherent role in ethnological museums featuring artifacts and art from all over the world, including at Frankfurt's Museum of World Cultures. 

The museum focuses on the art of Indigenous people who are themselves minorities in their home countries, museum director Eva Raabe said. Works by women, children and queer people are a further focus of the collection and exhibits.  

Raabe said it wasn't not about specific quotas, but rather about the statement artists want to make with their works.

"Through their art, which is an expression of their opinions, their needs, their lives, they tell us about the reality of their lives," she said.

By including a wide variety of perspectives, the selection is inherently diverse, she adds. 

Meanwhile, Berliin's KINDL — Centre for Contemporary Art strives for a "highly diversified exhibition program," director Kathrin Becker told DW. 

"I also have a personal mission here, which I share with many colleagues in Berlin and elsewhere, and that is to achieve a multitude of voices in the presentation of contemporary art," Becker said. 

Gender identity, as well as ethnic and socioeconomic background, are important in this regard, she added.

How women save Afghanistan's film scene

Some artists remain skeptical 

So how are artists responding to the debate about diversity in art and museums? Whom do quotas actually help?

"I would find it almost insulting if the Stedelijk were to do an exhibition of my work just because they are looking for BIPOC artists,"Surinamese-Dutch artist Remy Jungerman says in "White Balls on Walls."

Wolfs, however, said he was not aware of artists not wanting to exhibit their work at the Stedelijk because of the quotas. 

But the museum director is not surprised by criticism of Stedelijk's strategy for more inclusivity, and has heard accusations that the museum is putting its political agenda before art.

"We're seen as ‘woke,' and that's a dirty word these days. We get a lot of praise, but we also get a lot of criticism," he said. "But that's kind of a part of this institution; we're a museum that's always very much on the front lines."

Photos and slogans with hashtags are on the walls. An older white woman with glasses stands in a doorway
The ethnographical Weltkulturen Museum in Frankfurt creates exhibitions using multiple perspectives in order to represent diversityImage: Boris Roessler/dpa/picture alliance

'You can always do more' 

The museum director sees a shift toward more diversity almost everywhere, not only in museums but in cultural policy and in social movements.

Kathrin Becker of Berliin's KINDL — Centre for Contemporary Art said museum directors were increasingly trying to counter "very Western and Eurocentric" collections with "new ideas," including by "inviting artists who don't represent Western art." 

So how can museums become more diverse?

Whether diversity in the museum is ensured with quotas, is achieved through dialogue with artists or is created in multiperspective exhibitions, awareness of the issue appears to be driving change.

As Eva Raabe of Frankfurt's Museum of World Cultures surmises: "You can actually always do more to give smaller groups a voice."

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Sandbox Collective: Nimi Ravindran und Shiva Pathak

Political, Feminist, and Queer

Political, Feminist, and Queer

Sandbox Collective in India is creating space for art that challenges the public. Two bold curators aim to shake things up and make experimental fields more accessible, both in Bangalore and in collaboration with artists around the world.
CultureNovember 19, 202206:06 min
International Transgender Day of Visibility

March 31: International Transgender Day of Visibility

March 31: International Transgender Day of Visibility

JaafarTalk, +90 and HER – Women in Asia: On International Transgender Day of Visibility, we present three DW formats that cover trans* topics, among other things.
Human RightsMarch 31, 2023
Film still from the feature film "What we want" (2022), with person in wheelchair and a person wearing a mask.

German Diversity Day: How inclusive is the cultural world?

German Diversity Day: How inclusive is the cultural world?

The art world is increasingly including artists with disabilities. Germany has long lagged behind in this area, but there are some encouraging developments.
CultureMay 23, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Firefighter in front of destroyed building of medical facility ín Dnipro, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Kyiv asks for cruise missiles from Germany

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fulani pastoralists collect water from a water point in Loumbel Lana, Matam region

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Climate2 hours ago8 images
More from Africa

Asia

Mikhail Mishustin and Li Qiang (back, left and right) make agreements

China and Russia double down on bilateral relations

China and Russia double down on bilateral relations

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German ship

Germany's 'holistic' national security plan delayed again

Germany's 'holistic' national security plan delayed again

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A still from the documentary 'White Balls on Walls': Stedelijk Museum director Rein Wolfs stands at a rounded, lozenge-shaped window set into a while wall.

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Arts51 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Henry Kissinger

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage