Africa's Diverse and Creative Art Scene

Diamonds in the Rough: Congo’s Art Scene

Turning trash into art - that is the forte of artists at Kinshasa’s ‘Ndayku ya la vie est belle’. The Democratic Republic of Congo hosts a very vibrant arts scene; from contemporary art to performance to dance. But some forms of art are tough, and carry stigma.

Street Debate DRC Kinshasa – Why DRC's art is worth fighting for

The Democratic Republic of Congo is home to a vibrant, and diverse, arts scene from contemporary creations to performance to dance. The DRC's more established artists are represented at festivals and exhibitions worldwide, but at home, they lack support or protection. We meet artists in Kinshasa to discuss the future of Congo's art scene.

Amoako Boafo – Ghana's rising contemporary art star

International collectors are snapping up his paintings. Amoako Boafo is Ghana's rising star. But how did a fisherman's son from Accra become one of the world's most sought-after contemporary artists?

Grand designs: London's trailblazing Nigerian artist

Yinka Ilori's business started with a simple pair of socks. Now, the British-Nigerian designer channels his eye-catching creativity into furniture, toys, and urban spaces. Ilori also dabbles in the world of architecture, hoping to bring his ideas to life.

My City: Kumasi

Ghana's second-largest city Kumasi is the cultural capital of the historic Ashanti Empire and symbolizes resistance to British colonialization. Rapper and musician Flowking Stone takes us on a tour of his home town.



