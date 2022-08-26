 Munich 1972: The two widows fighting for justice on behalf of victims’ families | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.08.2022

Munich 1972: The two widows fighting for justice on behalf of victims’ families

For 50 years, Ilana Romano and Ankie Spitzer have taken a prominent role in battling for justice on behalf of the victims' families. Their source of strength is their friendship, but their wait for justice goes on.

Ilana Romano holds a photograph of her murdered husband, Israeli weightlifter Yossef (Yossi).

Ilana Romano's Tel Aviv apartment feels as if time has stood still. Black and white photos are spread around the living room; the furniture is that of a typical Israeli household from the 1970s - only the flat screen television provides a reminder that the year is 2022.

In many ways, the decor is symbolic of the lives of Ilana Romano and Ankie Spitzer. On September 5, 50 years ago their lives changed drastically when Ilana's and Ankie's husbands, Yosef and Andre, were murdered in the terrorist attack at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

Since then, the two have become a symbol of the conflict between the victims' families and the German government over the compensation for the deaths of their loved ones.

At the time of the attack, Ilana Romano and Ankie Spitzer were 26-year-old young mothers, with Ankie's first child born a few months prior to the Munich Games.Both weren't convinced by the explanations provided by German authorities and they weren't prepared to let it slide.

For half a century, they've spent time collecting information, talking to the media and trying to connect the dots in a bid to understand what really happened and receive what they believe is a just compensation for the German government's wrongdoings. 

They had no expertise, no connections and no experience in running public campaigns, but they had something which has proven to be stronger: Each other. DW spoke exclusively to the two ahead of the 50th anniversary of the attack in Munich.

Ankie Spitzer, the widow of murdered Israeli fencing coach Andre Spitzer

'We've had to fight for both compensation and recognition for 49 years now,' - Ankie Spitzer

'It was not a dream, but pure reality'

"There was a knock on my door, it was 7am," Romano recalls. It was her neighbor, telling her to turn on the radio. "There has been a terrorist attack."

Before travelling to the Games, Romano's husband, weightlifter Yossef (Yossi), reassured her after she shared misgivings about the trip. "When the Germans do something, they do it perfectly, he told me."

Later that day, she learned that her husband had been held hostage and by 19:00, a knock on her Tel Aviv door, told her that Yossi was the terrorist attack's second casualty. "I woke up the morning afterwards and asked myself whether it was all a dream. It wasn't a dream, but pure reality," she says, before reflecting on the statement with an expression that still bares pain.

'We didn't want to be apart'

While Romano learned of her husband's murder at her home in Tel Aviv, Ankie Spitzer was in the Netherlands, where she was born, when the attack took place. Her own husband, fencing coach Andre Spitzer, had been at the Olympic Village.

"Before traveling to my parents with my baby, I went to Munich for two weeks to visit Andre," said Spitzer as her calm demenour cracked in recounting the events. "We were only married for a year and three months. We were in love, we didn't want to be apart."

Due to their baby being sick, Andre traveled to the Netherlands to be with him, before returning to the Olympic Village the night before the attack. "My parents woke me up at 07:00 and told me there had been an attack."

Hours later, she found out her husband was one of the hostages. Ankie did see her husband alive one last time, as he was one of the Israeli athletes who spoke to the German authorities through a window, a scene broadcast to millions around the world.

"I told my parents that Andre would call me first thing after he's free. This call never came." At 03:15 AM she received the news: All the Israeli hostages had been killed

"I remember I returned to Munich, and on my way to the Olympic Village, I saw athletes training on both sides of the road," she recalls. "As if 11 members of their Olympic family had not just been murdered. It was horrible."

'Meeting Ankie was the biggest luck I could have,' - Romano.

The struggle begins

A month after the terrorist attack in Munich, Ankie and Ilana met and found their common denominator. "We both felt the same and we wanted to know the truth," recalls Spitzer.

Opposing them were two powerful organizations in The Federal Republic of Germany and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Their demands included opening the archives of both Bavaria and the Federal Republic of Germany to ascertain what happened, securing compensation and ensuring the IOC recognizes and remembers the victims.

After bouncing from court to court, politician to politician, still no agreement has been reached. A document handed to the families by the German embassy in Tel Aviv, and seen by DW, accepts Germany's responsibility for the athletes' murder. It also listed Germany's latest offer to the victims' families: Paying an additional 5.4 million euros ($5.39M) on top of the 4.6 million euros ($4.59M) already paid. The families, however, want nine million euros per victim.

The sum is symbolic as the terrorists who survived the Munich attack were later released after a Lufthansa plane was hijacked, with the hijackers demanding their release, in addition to nine million dollars. Germany granted them their request.

"[The German government] have been torturing us for 50 years. They never stop lying and humiliating us," says Spitzer. "We just want to know what happened to my husband and others. We didn't receive any answers."

"They wanted to present a different Germany," says Romano, with Spitzer completing the sentence with "there wasn't a different Germany."

Romano und Spitzer in 2002 on the 30th anniversary of Munich 1972 - the pair are still fighting for compensation.

More than just about money

As the battle for justice and compensation continues, the victims' families have decided to boycott Germany's official ceremony to mark 50 years since the attack. The Israeli Olympic Committee says it stands behind the families and will join the boycott

Both Romano and Spitzer are aware that some in Germany will argue their insistence is about greed. "Money's just money," says Romano. "But what Germany did to us is about much more than money."

More specifically, she says, it's about the victims' children growing up without their father and, as was the case at the time, the family's main provider. "We always explained that despite the terrorist group which murdered their father was responsible for the attack, it doesn't mean all Palestinians and Arabs are like that. We are very happy our kids grew up without any hate [towards Palestinians] in their hearts."

Recognition from the IOC

Though their demands of the German government haven't been met yet, the two have made inroads elsewhere and were personally invited by IOC President Thomas Bach to attend the Tokyo Olympics.

For the first time ever, a minute's silence was dedicated to the attack's victims at the official opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, thus ending the families' 49-year campaign for official recognition from the Olympic family.

"I immediately shouted, Ilana, Ilana!" Spitzer remembers. Her friend and long-time partner for the journey, however, wasn't listening. Romano was crying.

"After 49 years of writing and talking and traveling between places, all of a sudden we see Japan's Caesar and the French president commemorate our loved ones, with millions watching at home," Spitzer recalls.

For both it was a "dream," and they thanked IOC boss Bach for the chance to experience the moment while still alive.

A Munich memorial with the names of the murdered Israeli athletes.

'Feels surreal'

Asked about her feelings ahead of the anniversary, Romano says the pain is just as strong as it was in the days after the attack. "If someone says time heals, let me tell you: It doesn't."

"We've had to fight for both compensation and recognition for 49 years now," says Spitzer. "It feels surreal."

Their strength in standing against the government of one of the strongest and richest countries on the planet is to be commended, but at the beating heart of it is their friendship.

"I picked her up when she was down, and she did the same with me. Meeting Ankie was the biggest luck I could have," says Romano.

Edited by James Thorogood

  • Olympia 1972: Young women in blue dresses line a street with a large building in the background, kids seated in front of them

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Welcome to Munich!

    Light blue and white: The Bavarian state colors determined the design of the outfits worn by over 1,000 Olympic hostesses. They contributed to the youthful, cheerful and cosmopolitan image the Summer Games '72 wanted to carry into the world. The young women came from 17 countries and spoke 18 languages.

  • Silvia Sommerlath, who is today the Quuen of Sweden, holds up tickets in 1972.

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    The most famous hostess

    The hostesses were to provide advice and assistance to the visitors. Some of them, such as Silvia Sommerlath (pictured here holding tickets to the games), accompanied prominent guests. During the event, she met her future husband, Crown Prince Carl Gustaf. Today, she goes by the name of Queen Silvia of Sweden.

  • Woman seated in front of a mirror, hair swept up and bangs arranged in the shape of the Olympic rings

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Olympic hairdo

    Perfect styling also meant an Olympic hairstyle for the ladies. This model's hairdo involves strands artfully twisted to form bangs shaped like the five Olympic rings — a style that called for quite some hairspray. In a simpler version, the hair was pinned up into a chignon held by a hairpin adorned with the five rings.

  • Four wiomen in green tracksuits and gold medals

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    1970s athletic wear

    In the 1970s, clothing was often made entirely of synthetic materials. These tracksuits at least boasted 30% wool, combined with the polyacrylic fabric. The blue and yellow stripes, a flared collar, the patch pocket and the gold medals completed the picture. The photo shows the German 4x100m relay team after their Olympic victory.

  • Three men and two women in elegant suits

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Suited for the athletes' leisure time

    When they weren't wearing jerseys or tracksuits, the athletes were still expected to wear a certain style of clothes. In addition to the outfits for the official march at the opening ceremony, both men and women were provided with so-called city attire for an evening or day on the town, complete with a lightweight summer coat for rainy weather.

  • Olympia logo with a spiral, the rings and the words XX. Olympiade München 1972.

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    A designer for the Games

    Designer Otl Aicher shaped the graphic look of the Munich Games. He designed the Olympic Spiral with the help of a computer, which at the time was innovative. He and his team had been working on the design for the 20th Olympic Games since 1967. It was based on a universal visual language of colors, shapes and fonts — a language understood by everyone.

  • Otl Aicher in front of a wall hung with sports pictograms

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Master of the pictogram

    Aicher wanted to clearly distinguish the 1972 games from the 1936 Olympic Games, which the Nazis had instrumentalized. The result was a colorful and modern overall concept that is still today inseparably associated with the Munich games. Certainly his pictograms are the games' most famous trademarks, considered icons of contemporary culture.

  • Poster of the Munich 72 games, men jumping over hurdles

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Collector's item

    In 1972, Germany hosted a major international sports event for the first time since World War II. The country wanted to present itself as democratic and modern. The Munich Games were more than a sporting event, they had political and cultural significance. The design of the posters was a symbiosis of art, design and sport. Today, they sell for hundreds of dollars.

  • Stuffed animal in form of a striped dachshund

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Mascot Waldi

    Otl Aicher's team designed the first official Olympic mascot in the history of the Olympic Games — Waldi, the colorful striped dachshund. Back then, the dachshund was the most popular dog in Germany, along with the German Shepherd. Smart and diligent, the little dogs also stood for athletic virtues like resilience and endurance.

  • Woman with a pile of waldi toys

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Not a bestseller

    The proceeds from sales were supposed to help finance the games and benefit German sports aid, but Waldi — made of wood or plush or terry cloth, in the form of a soft cuddly toy, puzzle, pillow or on wheels, on posters and stickers — did not sell as well as expected. Despite a major advertising campaign, other Olympic souvenirs did better, and after the Games, Waldi languished on the shelves.

  • Aerial view of Olympic Stadium and Olympiapark in Munich

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Floating and transparent

    Architects Günter Behnisch & Partner were commissioned to build the stadium and park. Again, the overriding idea was openness and transparency. The architects came up with a construction of roofs that seem to float. It is unique worldwide and has lost none of its fascination to this day.

  • Aerial view of Olympic Village, buildings of different heights

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Olympic Village

    An Olympic Village of high rise flats was built to house the athletes and journalists, with separate sections for men and women. Today, this "city within the city" is one of Munich's most popular residential areas. This photo from 2010 shows how vegetation on rooftops and balconies reflected the concept of the "green Olympic Games."

  • Man in a red tracksuit with a machine gun stands in front of a wall, surrounded by balconies

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Terrorist attack

    Tragedy struck on September 5, 1972, when Palestinian terrorists raided the Israeli team's quarters, killing two people and taking nine hostage. All hostages, five terrorists and one policeman died hours later. Photos of the policeman in the red tracksuit in the middle of the housing complex went around the world. The victims' families battle for compensation from Germany is still ongoing.

  • Anti-Olympia- poster of vultures with huiman faces sitting on a gallwos, the nooses form the Olympic rings, the writing : Wir rufen die Jugend der Welt, (we call the youth of the world')

    Olympic design from Munich 1972, 50 years on

    Olympic games vs. global politics

    German cartoonist Rainer Hachfeld portrayed the world's top politicians at the time as vultures sacrificing the "youth of the world" for the Olympic rings, criticizing the fact that the games continued after a 34-hour suspension. The vultures include Bavarian politician Franz-Josef Strauss, Soviet head of state Leonid Brezhnev, US President Richard Nixon and Israeli politician Moshe Dayan.

    Author: Silke Wünsch


