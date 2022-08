Not a bestseller

The proceeds from sales were supposed to help finance the games and benefit German sports aid, but Waldi — made of wood or plush or terry cloth, in the form of a soft cuddly toy, puzzle, pillow or on wheels, on posters and stickers — did not sell as well as expected. Despite a major advertising campaign, other Olympic souvenirs did better, and after the Games, Waldi languished on the shelves.