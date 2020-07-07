 After Munich - The Long Shadow of the 1972 Olympic Massacre | Highlights | DW | 03.08.2022

Highlights

After Munich - The Long Shadow of the 1972 Olympic Massacre

Munich, 1972. The Olympic Games have begun. The Olympic village is peaceful.

Bildergalerie Einkleidung für Rio

Olympia Attentat von München 1972


Until, in the early morning of 5 September, Palestinian terrorists take 11 members of the Israeli team hostage.

 

München 1972 Ankie Spitzer



This film traces the tragedy and its aftermath in a narrative that is both stirring and illuminating. It focuses on four women, including Ankie Spitzer, widow of murdered fencing coach André Spitzer, and Mossad agent Sylvia Rafael. 

Deutschland München - Attentat Olympia '72: Der Ort der Geisel-Festsetzung


The world watched live on television as the Palestinian terrorist group Black September stormed the living quarters of the Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The terrorists took 11 hostages, all of whom they killed. Four women - an athlete, a widow and two undercover agents - witnessed this tragedy. It changed their lives forever.



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 03.09.2022 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 03.09.2022 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 04.09.2022 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

