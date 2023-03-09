Most Germans want compulsory military service return — poll

Furthermore, 43% believed that compulsory service should apply to all genders, while the remaining 18% said it should apply but only to men, as was the case under the now-defunct law.
Earlier this year, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius fueled the debate when he said tha, in his opinion, "it was a mistake to suspend compulsory military service."
How do the numbers play out among different ages and genders?
However, the polls showed that older people who would no longer face military service were much more likely to support the idea than younger people who still might.
In the 60-75 age bracket, support was most pronouned, with 47% in favor for all and another 18% saying it should be reintroduced for men only.
Among respondents aged 18-39, meanwhile, 39% supported reintroduction for all and another 21% supported it for men only.
In no age group did more than one in three respondents voice a strong aversion to the idea, which might come as a surprise in a country known for a pacifist streak since its defeat in World War II which only abolished military service a little over a decade ago.
Men were also more likely to say military service should apply to both sexes equally, at 49% of respondents, while 36% of women argued for this, with the idea therefore not achieving majority support among either group.
Strictly speaking, Germany did not abolish its military service rules in 2011. It put them on ince indefinitely until a time of national emergency or an attack on Germany.
It's also worth noting that there were alternatives to military service available for young men who did not want to spend a few months at a barracks, often involving work or some kind of work experience at a civic instituion like a church or a school.
Calls for a stronger German military
The question of strengthening the German military has been a recurring one since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, creating what Western leaders in Europe and beyond described as a significant security threat.