Most Germans dissatisfied Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government

Around two thirds of Germans said they were dissatisfied with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his divided coalition, which has experienced one crisis after another since taking office in December.

A survey conducted by the INSA polling institute for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, published on Sunday, found that 62% of Germans had an unfavorable view of Scholz. It is a major dip in support, compared to some 39% who said the same in March.

Only 25% of Germans believe that Scholz, who was deputy chancellor under Angela Merkel in the previous ruling coalition, is doing his job well, down from 46% in March.

If the Chancellor were elected directly, Scholz would now come only in third place. Some 25% of the respondents would vote for Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens), 19% for CDU leader Friedrich Merz, and only 18% for Scholz.

Since taking office, Scholz has had to grapple with the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, rising inflation and now a crippling summer drought. All these factors are pushing Europe's largest economy to the brink of recession. Critics have accused him of not showing enough leadership.

Germany's Scholz testifies at fraud inquiry: DW's Melinda Crane

Unpopular coalition government

The evaluation of the coalition consisting of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens, was similarly bad.

According to a survey, 65% of Germans had a negative assessment on the work of the federal government, compared with 43% in March. Only 27% said they were satisfied with the government, down from 44% in March.

The survey asked for a general assessment of the coalition's work, not for evaluation on specific topics and respondents did not have the choice to explain why their approval or disapproval.

Meanwhile, the conservative parties, now in opposition, are seemingly gaining points with voters. In the Sunday trend, which is published weekly in Bild am Sonntag, the sister parties Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) reached 28% approval.

It puts the conservative union seven points ahead of the Greens, who have 21% (minus one point). SPD remained unchanged at 19%, while FDP dipped one point to 8%.

dh/jcg (AFP, dpa, Reuters)