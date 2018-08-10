 More neo-Nazi crimes celebrating terrorist cell NSU | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 10.08.2018

Germany

More neo-Nazi crimes celebrating terrorist cell NSU

Germany's neo-Nazi scene is vandalizing memorials to people murdered by the terrorist cell National Socialist Underground (NSU), government figures show. But the government claims the NSU has not had a noticeable effect.

Demo of hooligans in Hanover (Getty Images/A. Koerner)

Crimes related to the neo-Nazi terrorist cell known as the National Socialist Underground (NSU), whose only known surviving member, Beate Zschäpe, was convicted last month, have risen, according to statistics released by the German government on Friday.

Almost 360 crimes relating to the NSU have been registered since the cell was uncovered by police in 2011. In many cases, memorial plaques or benches for the group's victims were vandalized, destroyed or stolen, including in the city of Zwickau, where the cell was undercover for several years.

The crimes included threats of violence, hate speech, "politically motivated crimes," and the "libel of the memories of deceased," the Interior Ministry said in an answer to an official information request by the Left Party MP Martina Renner.

Caro Keller of NSU Watch, an alliance of anti-Nazi groups that produced transcripts of the NSU trial, said they had noticed for a long time that the NSU and its crimes were being picked up in the Nazi scene. "During racist attacks, things get said like, 'the NSU will get you next'," she said. "We are seeing the scene feeling encouraged to refer to the NSU."

Beate Zschäpe (AFP/Getty Images/C. Stache)

Beate Zschäpe was sentenced to life in prison last month

Keller also said that the crimes related to NSU murders always increased around their anniversaries and whenever new memorials appeared.

Read moreGermany's many failures investigating the NSU

Blind to the problem

The ministry also admitted that the actual number of crimes related to the NSU might be greater, since there is no specific NSU category in the statistics — in other words, it depends on whether the connection to the NSU is noted by the police officer reporting the crime. None of the crimes have led to a single conviction in the last few years.

But despite the figures, the ministry rejected suggestions that the NSU had inspired the neo-Nazi scene or would trigger copycat attacks.

"Neither the discovery of the existence of the National Socialist Underground itself or the trial against Beate Z. … has shown larger effects on the far-right spectrum or is showing any broad acceptance of the crimes of the NSU, apart from some isolated positive statements," the ministry said in its answer, before going on to suggest that the neo-Nazi scene actually saw the NSU trial as "counterproductive for their political effect."

Watch video 42:34
Now live
42:34 mins.

DocFilm - Germany's Right-wing Terror Network - The NSU on Trial

Read more: Opinion: Neo-Nazi terror trial underlines German state failure

Support for murderers' helpers

This answer brought condemnation from Renner, who accused the government of "deliberate playing-down" of the NSU. "The truth is that the scene followed the trial very closely and the NSU's crimes had a strong resonance among neo-Nazis in the whole of Germany," the Bundestag member said in an email to DW.

Keller was baffled at the government's answer. "The fact that they're saying the NSU has no influence at all on the neo-Nazi scene is just really disconnected from reality," she told DW. "The fact that they're saying that the neo-Nazis were even distancing themselves from the NSU — I don't understand how they even got that idea."

Ralf Wohlleben (AFP/Getty Images/C. Stache)

Ralf Wohlleben was released on bail after the trial

On the contrary, Keller said, the NSU is often mentioned in texts produced by neo-Nazis, and her group has observed demos where NSU mascots like the Pink Panther cartoon character, appropriated by the terrorist cell for a video in which they boasted about their crimes, were displayed.

"The fact that there has not been a single conviction in connection with the crimes we asked about in the last few years sends out another fatal signal to the neo-Nazi scene," Renner said.

Renner also said that neo-Nazis across the country had expressed support and sympathy for the NSU's four supporters, who were also convicted last month — though all four have been released on time served or on bail pending appeals. There were also celebratory scenes in court when the sentences were handed down, with many families of the NSU's victims outraged that the judge did nothing to condemn the applause.

The neo-Nazi scene has also collected money for the family of Ralf Wohlleben, who supplied the gun with which most of the NSU's victims were murdered.

  • NSU murder victims

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    10 victims, 10 tragedies

    Nine of the 10 victims were of foreign heritage, but they had all made Germany their home when they were killed. The 10th victim was a German police officer. Every one of them was shot in cold blood.

  • Enver Simsek and his wife (Foto: privat)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Enver Simsek

    On September 9, 2000, the florist Enver Simsek, pictured with his wife, was shot eight times. The 38-year-old father of two sold flowers near a small parking lot in the southern city of Nuremberg. Simsek, who migrated from Turkey to Germany in 1986, is believed to be the first murder victim in the NSU series of racially motivated killings.

  • Abdurrahim Ozudogru (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Abdurrahim Ozudogru

    Also in Nuremberg, Turkish-born tailor Abdurrahim Ozudogru was shot on June 13, 2001 in his alteration shop. He was 49 years old with a daughter who was 19 at the time of his murder.

  • Suleyman Taskopru (Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Suleyman Taskopru

    Later that month, on June 27, 2001 Suleyman Taskopru was shot dead in his father's fruit and vegetable shop in Hamburg. He was 31 years old and had a three-year-old daughter.

  • Habil Kilic (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Habil Kilic

    On August 29 of the same year, 38-year-old Habil Kilic, who was also a fruit and vegetable grocer, was killed in his shop in Munich. Like Taskopru, he was shot in the head. His wife and his 12-year-old daughter later left Germany.

  • Mehmet Turgut (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Mehmet Turgut

    Mehmet Turgut lived in Hamburg, but was visiting a friend in the eastern German city of Rostock and helping out at a Doner kebab fast food restaurant when he was shot on February 25, 2004. He was killed by three bullets to the head.

  • Ismail Yasar (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Ismail Yasar

    Ismail Yasar was shot five times in his doner kebab restaurant in Nuremberg on June 9, 2005. A customer found him behind the counter. The 50-year-old had three children.

  • Theodoros Boulgarides. (Foto: DW/ I. Anastassopoulou)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Theodoros Boulgarides

    Just a few days later, on June 15, 2005, Theodoros Boulgarides was shot dead in Munich in his lock and key service shop. He was the only victim with Greek heritage. The 41-year-old father of two was the NSU's seventh murder victim.

  • Mehmet Kubasik (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Mehmet Kubasik

    On a busy street at noon on April 4, 2006 in the western city of Dortmund, Turkish-born Mehmet Kubasik was killed by several shots to the head in his small convenience store. The 39-year-old left behind a wife and three children.

  • Halit Yozgat (Foto: BKA/dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Halit Yozgat

    In Kassel on April 6, 2006, Halit Yozgat was also shot in the head. He was killed in the internet cafe he ran with his father. Twenty-one years old, Turkish-born but with a German passport, Yozgat was taking night school classes to graduate from high school.

  • Flowers and a photo of Michele Kiesewetter (Foto: Norbert Försterling dpa/lsw)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Michele Kiesewetter

    Michele Kiesewetter, a 22-year-old police officer, was shot dead on April 25, 2007 in the southwestern city of Heilbronn. She was the NSU's 10th and final murder victim.

    Author: Iveta Ondruskova


