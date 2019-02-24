Moldova: Pro-Russian party leads without majority

Moldova's pro-Russian opposition Socialist party claimed a narrow lead, but no majority, in the country's national elections after almost all of the ballots had been counted on Monday win 31.35 percent of the vote.

The pro-European ACUM garnered 26.17 percent of Sunday's ballots and the incumbent Democratic Party was in third place at 24 precent.

Between the EU and Russia

The Socialist Party and pro-EU Democratic Party are fighting over Moldova's future.

Dodon has pledged to renegotiate a 2014 association agreement with the European Union if his party wins the vote. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, wants even closer ties to the bloc.

The Democratic Party-led coalition government has, however, lost support following a string of corruption scandals. It has also been accused of trying to rig the political system in its favor by introducing votes on direct mandates alongside votes on party lists.

Controversy ahead of election

Allegations of fraud, corruption and poisonings had marred the run-up to the vote, with Dodon describing the election campaign as "one of the dirtiest in our entire history."

The president said an inconclusive result in Sunday's vote could force fresh elections.

"If no one has a parliamentary majority, I think that there will be attempts to form it, but the risk is high that it could come to a snap election in the coming few months," he said.

Moldova, a country without parents Left behind Tanya moved to Italy five years ago where she works as a caregiver for the elderly and earns about 850 euros ($960) a month. But her three daughters - Karolina, Sabrina and Olga - were left behind in Moldova. They were eight, nine and 12 years old, respectively, when she left.

Moldova, a country without parents On the phone with mom The girls initially lived alone at first, even though the oldest was only 12 years old. After a time, they began living with various people, to whom their mother regularly sent money.

Moldova, a country without parents Meals apart Now the eldest daughter, Olga, is finishing high school in Chisinau, while Sabrina and Karolina have joined their mother in Italy.

Moldova, a country without parents Help from the grandmother For the past seven years, Katalina's parents have barely been home. Her parents found jobs in Moscow and later moved to Italy after receiving work visas. Katalina's grandmother lived in a different village, but she eventually moved in with Katalina and her brother, Victor, to look after them.

Moldova, a country without parents Reunited at last Ottilia was barely a year old when her parents left Moldova. Her mother and father paid 4,000 euros each to get into Italy without proper documents. The girl didn't see them for five years and lived with her grandmother, who she called "mom." A year ago, Ottilia's parents managed to get a residence permit in Italy and brought their daughter to live with them.

Moldova, a country without parents Hard work Lilia moved to the West with her husband eight years ago. The couple had to work hard to repay the debt they took on to pay for the illegal border-crossing. Their daughters Nadia and Alina were nine and six at the time.

Moldova, a country without parents Parcels from abroad Lilia sent parcels to her children three times a month. The family is reunited now, but it has come at a high price - the "visas" for the children cost 1,500 euros each.

Moldova, a country without parents Childhood without parents German photographer Andrea Diefenbach tells the story of Moldovan children in her book "Country without parents," published in German by Kehrer-Verlag. Author: Efim Schuhmann and Flora Murphy



'State captured by oligarchic interests'

Some 3.27 million people were eligible to vote on who would occupy the parliament's 101 seats.

Moldova is one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in Europe and only recently recovered from a devastating banking scandal in 2014. The European Parliament has declared it "a state captured by oligarchic interests."

The landlocked country borders Ukraine to the east and EU-member Romania to the west.

