Moldova's Euromaidan? Protests in Chisinau recall 2013 Ukraine uprising

The new alliance between opposition parties emerged not with a plea for power but with a common aim to fight corruption, manipulations of justice and the dense network of oligarchs in the non-EU state.

The new front of resistance front was launched by the two pro-European opposition politicians, Andrei Nastase, the head of the Dignity and Truth (DA) platform, and Maia Sandu, the leader of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS). Leading civil representatives backed the new alliance.

The latest wave of new mass protests was triggered after a court annulled the results of a mayoral election held on June 3, 2018. Nastase had apparently won the runoff ballot against the socialist candidate Ion Ceban, but a court annulled the poll result for alleged irregularities. The country's Supreme Court then upheld the verdict, a decision which came as a surprise because international observers and even the losing candidate himself had described the result as correct.

The dubious reasoning of the court is that the winning party had carried out "unauthorized agitation" on election day. Nastase had called on Moldovans to vote in the election, without making a partisan recommendation, which is forbidden.

Moldova - a fractured country

Many Moldovans see the verdict as a desperate attempt by the ruling Democratic Party (PDM) and its leader Vlad Plahotniuc, a mighty powerbroker and oligarch, not to lose political control of the country.

According to preliminary polls on the parliamentary elections set take place in the autumn, the PD will not enter power in parliament. The strongest forces are the Socialists (PSRM), led by pro-Russian President Igor Dodon, and Sandu's PAS.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova A fight for recognition In 1991, the Soviet Union broke into pieces from which 15 new sovereign countries were born. Yet Transnistria, the Russian-speaking region in the easternmost part of Moldova, was not among them. The self-proclaimed "presidential republic" has its government, army, flag, emblem, anthem and even passports, which are valid in only three countries in the world.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova The Soviet Union lives on Anton Polyakov was born in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol in 1990, the year the region declared independence from Moldova. He has been capturing the daily life of Transnistrians since 2012. "For many, Transnistria is a new country without a past, but some see it as a continuation of the Soviet Union," says the photographer. Portrayed here is famous Soviet footballer Alexander Veryovkin.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Conflicts stuck on repeat When Polyakov was 2, tensions between the country and the region led to a war, which was quickly put down by Russia's intervention. "People are still sentimental about the Soviet times here," says Polyakov. May 9, the "Victory Day" of the Great Patriotic War between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, is remembered across the region with battle reenactments.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Omnia pro patria The Transnistrian government wants to be ready to fight on real front lines, too. Basic military training is part of high school curricula, military parades take place every year and body-building contests are hugely popular. According to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the region owns 20,000 to 40,000 tonnes of Soviet-era weaponry.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Satellite of love The OSCE report from 2015 also states that Russian military personnel is still present in Transnistria, despite the 1999 Istanbul Summit deal to withdraw. "People here see Russia as the main guarantor of security in the region and want Russia's recognition," says Polyakov. Most Transnistrians voted for independence and potential future integration into Russia in a referendum held in 2006.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova From bad to worse With a population of roughly 475,000 and an area of 4,163 square kilometers, Transnistria is one of the smallest countries in Europe. Its GDP is comparable with Nigeria but higher than Moldova's. The economy is driven by heavy industry, electricity production and textile manufacturing, but the trade restrictions related to the Ukrainian conflict are bringing the region close to economic collapse.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Beauty isn’t everything While there are jobs in the cities – albeit poorly paid, with an average salary of 180 euros ($200) – living in the Transnistrian countryside is a different story. "We may think it is great to live in the picturesque nature of the region, but there are no opportunities nor infrastructure. With nothing to do, young people leave and go to the cities or Russia as soon as they can," says Polyakov.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova The empire strikes back The future of Transnistria is dependent on Russia, which views the region as strategically important. And it intends to stick with "the format of the existing peacekeeping mission in Transnistria," which essentially means keeping Russian soldiers there. "This is why Transnistria is still not an independent political player. This makes my home a hostage to the political situation," says Polyakov. Author: Jan Tomes



The electorate of Moldova is split. Those opposed to the government claim there is a secret alliance between Plahotniuc and Dodon that conspires to discredit pro-European politicians via any means. Swathes of Moldovans, especially disenchanted young people, have left the country to seek work abroad and lead a normal life, turning their backs on their homeland.

Fearful of another Euromaidan

Nastase warns of a "Yanukovych scenario," a reference to the anti-government unrest that broke out in Ukraine five years ago, which became known as Euromaidan. A scenario that could also be implemented by Plahotniuc in Moldova, Nastase told DW. Such an outcome would be incompatible with democracy and unacceptable to the citizens of the landlocked country in Eastern Europe. "Our goal is to free the country from this stranglehold and to restore democracy and stability in our country," Nastase said.

His colleague Sandu sees the annulment of the free and fair local elections as concrete evidence of Plahotniuc's control of all state institutions - including the judiciary. In an interview with DW, the former World Bank consultant and former education minister said the situation in her country was critical. "We want to work together with all concerned to ensure democracy in Moldova," Sandu said.

EU responds to the unrest

Brussels has also responded to the current crisis in Chisinau, in a letter signed by the EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, and Johannes Hahn, the EU's enlargement commissioner. The letter outlines the bloc's expectations for the sanctity of the democratic process and that all those responsible respect the outcome of the election, which has been "recognized by national and international observers and reflects the will of the electorate."

The reaction of the ruling PDM to recent developments has been rather cautious. Parliamentary leader Andrian Candu stated that one could not simply intervene in a judicial act, however, he wants to campaign for judicial reforms. Plahotniuc, warning of an escalation of the situation, spoke of a vague threat of "other, much bigger surprises." What the leader specifically meant by this remains his secret.

Meanwhile, the new opposition alliance has called for a further demonstration in the center of the capital on Sunday, July 1. Many Moldovans across the country are expected to attend.