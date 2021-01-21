Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Ukrainian revolution of 2014, also known as the Euromaidan Revolution, turned violent on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in the capital Kyiv. It culminated in the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych.
On 18 February 2014, an estimated 20,000 protesters advanced on Ukraine's parliament. They were demanding the restoration of the Constitution of Ukraine to its 2004 form, which had been repealed by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine shortly after Russian-backed Yanukovych had been elected president in 2010. The police cracked down with force and at least 80 people were killed. This was followed by a series of changes in Ukraine's sociopolitical system and a confrontation with neighboring Russia. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content referring to Maidan.
The European Court of Human Rights has found that Russia committed abuses in areas seized from Georgia in 2008. It also ruled that the Ukrainian state was responsible for the death of a protester during 2014 protests.
Free after more than five years in a Russian jail, Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov tells DW about surviving torture, the Maidan uprising and his "little dream" of seeing Vladimir Putin answer for his actions in court.
The two-time ex-prime minister, who spent three years in jail for corruption, says she will run against Petro Poroshenko. Although she enjoys undying support in some quarters, many voters see her as part of the problem.