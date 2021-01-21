The Ukrainian revolution of 2014, also known as the Euromaidan Revolution, turned violent on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in the capital Kyiv. It culminated in the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych.

On 18 February 2014, an estimated 20,000 protesters advanced on Ukraine's parliament. They were demanding the restoration of the Constitution of Ukraine to its 2004 form, which had been repealed by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine shortly after Russian-backed Yanukovych had been elected president in 2010. The police cracked down with force and at least 80 people were killed. This was followed by a series of changes in Ukraine's sociopolitical system and a confrontation with neighboring Russia.