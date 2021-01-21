Visit the new DW website

Maidan

The Ukrainian revolution of 2014, also known as the Euromaidan Revolution, turned violent on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in the capital Kyiv. It culminated in the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych.

On 18 February 2014, an estimated 20,000 protesters advanced on Ukraine's parliament. They were demanding the restoration of the Constitution of Ukraine to its 2004 form, which had been repealed by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine shortly after Russian-backed Yanukovych had been elected president in 2010. The police cracked down with force and at least 80 people were killed. This was followed by a series of changes in Ukraine's sociopolitical system and a confrontation with neighboring Russia. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content referring to Maidan.

20.08.2008 A Russian tank passes by a huge portrait of Russian prime minister Vladimir Putin as it passes through Tskhinvali, South Ossetia, Georgia 20 August 2008 as part of a convoy. Russia has rejected a draft UN Security Council resolution on Georgia, saying it contradicted the terms of last week's ceasefire deal. The draft text called on Russia to pull back its forces to the positions held before the current conflict. But Russia says the truce allows its troops to stay in a buffer zone on the Georgia side of South Ossetia's border EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russia, Ukraine panned by European Human Rights Court over 2008, 2014 abuses 21.01.2021

The European Court of Human Rights has found that Russia committed abuses in areas seized from Georgia in 2008. It also ruled that the Ukrainian state was responsible for the death of a protester during 2014 protests.
03.03.2020, Weißrussland, Minsk: MINSK, BELARUS - MARCH 3, 2020: Newly-appointed Belarus' Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Nazarov (L) and Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting; Yuri Nazarov, the former head of the pulp and paper concern Bellesbumprom, will be in charge of the petrochemical complex. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/TASS Foto: Nikolai Petro/TASS/dpa |

Belarus president says foreign destabilization plot thwarted  19.06.2020

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says his country has foiled a Ukraine-style revolutionary plot hatched by foreign conspirators. Germany has condemned the arrest, one day earlier, of his main political rival.

Ukrainischer Regisseur Oleg Sentsov

Freed filmmaker Oleg Sentsov: Ukraine, Russia conflict 'a clash of two worldviews' 02.10.2019

Free after more than five years in a Russian jail, Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov tells DW about surviving torture, the Maidan uprising and his "little dream" of seeing Vladimir Putin answer for his actions in court.
22.04.2019, Kiev, Ukraine DW Nemtsova - Interview mit Wladimir und Vitali Klitschko

Klitschko brothers: Ukrainians want results from Zelenskiy 24.04.2019

Former boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko believe Ukraine's new president must lay out his vision for the country. They told DW that Volodymyr Zelenskiy must not forget the ideals of the Maidan revolution.
Ukraine's President and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko attends a policy debate with his rival, comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at the National Sports Complex Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Ukraine's presidential candidates debate ahead of elections 19.04.2019

Ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff election President Petro Poroshenko and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy held their only debate at a football stadium. Polls show Poroshenko losing to Zelenskiy.
Autor: Liliya Rzheutska - DW-Korrespondentin in Kiew Auf den Bildern: Verwandte der Maidan-Opfer von 2014.

Opinion: Ukraine's stalled revolution 21.11.2018

Five years ago, Ukraine's Euromaidan protests kicked off, driving its autocratic leaders out of the country. But the revolution's promise has never come to pass because it lacks real leadership, writes Bernd Johann.
Protesters hold Ukrainian and European Union flags during a rally to support euro integration in central Kiev November 21, 2013. The European Union on Thursday expressed disappointment with Ukraine's decision to abruptly abandon an alliance with its Western neighbours, saying the pact would have boosted investments in the country. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Five years after Euromaidan, Ukraine's new reformers battle corruption 20.11.2018

In 2013, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets demanding an independent judiciary and an end to corruption. Since then, some progress has been made, but activists say much more work lies ahead.
ARCHIV FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015, file photo, Oleg Sentsov gestures as the verdict is delivered, as he stands behind bars at court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Sentsov's sister, Natalya Kaplan told the Associated Press Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018, that Sentsov who has been on a hunger strike for 100 days is in intensive care in critical condition. (AP Photo, file) |

Oleg Sentsov, Ukrainian filmmaker and activist, wins EU's Sakharov Prize 25.10.2018

The activist has been awarded the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. Sentsov has demanded that all Ukrainian political prisoners be freed in Russia. Here are the main facts about him.
Rettungskräfte transportieren am 20.03.2015 in Hamburg auf dem Flughafen aus einem Airbus der Bundeswehr einen Patienten in einen Krankenwagen. Die Bundeswehr bringt 17 verwundete ukrainische Soldaten, die bei Kampfhandlungen in der Ost-Ukraine verletzt wurden, zur weiteren Behandlung nach Deutschland.Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa |

German military criticized over Ukrainian medical evacuation flights 09.08.2018

For more than four years, the German military has been flying injured Ukrainians to German cities for treatment. One German lawmaker fears "fascist" paramilitaries could be among them.
Juni 2018 Republik Moldau - Gründung der „Bewegung des Nationalen Widerstands“.

Moldova's Euromaidan? Protests in Chisinau recall 2013 Ukraine uprising 01.07.2018

Following days of protests in the Moldovan capital Chisinau, a new alliance between opposition parties has formed. It is calling for recent election results to be honored and for an independent judiciary.

ARCHIV 2012 +++ Afghan police and military checkpoint looking for suspected terrorists, just outide Maidan city. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY TonxKoene 1020_40_tko-ap-00788

Taliban take Afghan security forces hostage in Maidan Wardak 23.06.2018

The hostage-taking has caused local Afghan officials to believe collusion was involved. The incident came as Paktiya Governor Shamim Katawazi survived an assassination attempt.
https://www.facebook.com/YuliaTymoshenko/?hc_ref=ARR8ft5CqX7TIfX5YFcAYiX3pUeoaw-C6Bg3Jm6fY3uJ6iu8j6tBnIyTFxejL2VvAb8

Ukraine's Yulia Tymoshenko to run in next year's presidential election 20.06.2018

The two-time ex-prime minister, who spent three years in jail for corruption, says she will run against Petro Poroshenko. Although she enjoys undying support in some quarters, many voters see her as part of the problem.
13.2.2018*** 13.02.2018, Polen, Warschau: Michail Saakaschwili, ehemaliger Präsident von Georgien, spricht bei einer Pressekonferenz in der polnischen Hauptstadt. Trotz seiner Abschiebung aus der Ukraine will Saakaschwili nach Kiew zurückkehren. Der 50 Jahre alte Politiker war am 12.02.2018 vom Grenzschutz in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew festgenommen worden. Anschließend wurde er mit einem Charterflug nach Warschau abgeschoben. (zu dpa: «Saakaschwili will in die Ukraine zurückkehren» vom 13.02.2018) Foto: Czarek Sokolowski/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Saakashvili: Georgian reformist battles Ukraine's president 13.02.2018

Wanted in his native Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili is engaged in a fierce political battle with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Saakashvili says he wants to "rescue" his adopted country from Kyiv's "bandits."
Bildbeschreibung: Eine renovierte Straße in Hrabowezka Gemeinde in Lwiwska oblast, Ukraine. Datum: 2017 Ort: Hrabowezka Gemeinde, Lwiwska oblast, Ukraine Tags: Ukraine, Gemeinde, Dezentralisierung, kommunale Selbstverwaltung, vereinte Gemeinde. Autorin: V. Prychid, unsere Korrespondentin in Lwiw (Lemberg).

Special Envoy Georg Milbradt: Ukraine has achieved major success 19.08.2017

Decentralization in Ukraine after the 2014 revolution was the right step to take, says German Special Envoy Georg Milbradt in an interview with DW. Now, citizens have more influence on their country’s political system.

25.11.2016 ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 25, 2016: The screen shows Ukraine's former president Viktor Yanukovych and his lawyer Vitaly Serdyuk (L-R front) at the Rostov-on-Don Region Court, testifying in the February 2014 Kiev mass protest case via video link with Kiev's Svyatoshin District Court. The case was initiated against members of Ukraine's former Berkut riot police unit, accused of shooting the protesters. Valery Matytsin/TASS |

Treason trial against Yanukovych begins in Ukraine 04.05.2017

Ukrainian ex-President Viktor Yanukovych's trial has opened in a district court in Kyiv. But how did the former head of state come to face treason charges? DW summarizes the key facts.
Dancing to Keep the Maidan Dream Alive

Dancing to Keep the Maidan Dream Alive 09.11.2016
