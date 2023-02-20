  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
A man in a dark suit and spotted tie, with glasses, sits behind a sign that read Moldova
Moldova's foreign minister, Nicu Popescu, joined his EU counterparts in Brussels for talks on MondayImage: European Union
PoliticsEurope

Moldova calls for EU sanctions on oligarchs helping Russia

Rosie Birchard in Brussels
35 minutes ago

Moldova's foreign minister told DW he believes "corrupt oligarchs" are working "shoulder to shoulder" with Russia to destabilize his country. Nicu Popescu called for the European Union to sanction those accused.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nkqa

Moldova calls for EU sanctions on oligarchs

The European Union should sanction "oligarchs" working with Russia to "destabilize" Moldova, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told DW on Monday.

"One of the objectives of today is to make it more urgent: the need for the European Union to apply sanctions against corrupt oligarchs who have escaped Moldova, who have stolen a lot of money and who are working shoulder to shoulder with Russia to destabilize the country, to bring violence on Moldovan streets," Popescu said on the sidelines of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

Protests took place in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, over the weekend and the country's pro-Western government resigned earlier this month amid domestic political pressure. A new administration is now in office promising a similar political trajectory. 

EU foreign ministers discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Brussels
Popescu was meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss Russia's invasion of UkraineImage: European Union

Popescu accused Moscow of trying to "derail Moldova's stability." Russia has refuted this claim, and on Monday a Kremlin spokesperson said Moldova was "slipping into anti-Russian hysteria."

The Moldovan foreign minister said his country also needs air surveillance equipment. This comes after national authorities said Russian missiles crossed Moldovan airspace on February 10.

Popescu said getting the equipment among his country's "priorities" to allow "a much better understanding" of security risks and protect citizens.

Moldova seeks more support amid alleged Russian destabilisation bids

Moldova shares a border with Ukraine and has taken in more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since last February, according to the United Nations. In the early days of the full-scale invasion, Moldova asked for urgent help with refugee reception under the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism. Brussels has said member countries offered Moldova support with sheltering refugees, and provided hygiene kits and power generators.

Moldova's Jews help Ukraine refugees

Due to its constitutional neutrality, Moldova cannot be a member of Western military alliance NATO — but Popescu said his country's neutrality "does not preclude security and defense cooperation."

Increasing security ties with the European Union, the United States and NATO would help Moldova in future to maintain "liberty, democracy and freedom," he said.

Brussels is considering sending experts to Moldova to improve resilience to cyberthreats, according to diplomats. In 2022, EU member states also greenlit €150 million ($160.1 million) in grants and loans for Moldova to be disbursed over the next two years. The Eastern European country is among the poorest on the continent.

EU High Representative Borrell arrives at talks in Brussels
EU officials have said Moldova will one day join the European UnionImage: European Union

Moldova hopes to join European Union

Moldova harbors hopes of one day joining the European Union, and in 2022 the country officially applied soon after Ukraine signed its own membership bid. The two nations were granted candidate status by EU countries in June, marking an important step on the path toward accession.

But becoming a member of the bloc generally takes years and involves hefty reforms to align with EU norms, including curbs on corruption. Popescu said his government is "working on reaching the necessary standards."

"We've done reasonably well in this reform process," Popescu said, "and we've also done reasonably well in the last year in keeping peace, calm and stability and freedom in our country in the face of this Russian brutal war against Ukraine that is having very, very negative effects on Moldova."

Russia has maintained a military presence in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria since the 1990s under the banner of peacekeeping. Popescu called this presence "illegal."

"What we also know in Moldova is that Russia has been supporting separatism in Moldova for over 30 years," he said.

Edited by: Martin Kuebler

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Chateau Purcari is hosting Ukrainian refugees

Moldova's struggle with 'frozen conflict' and Russian uncertainty

Moldova's struggle with 'frozen conflict' and Russian uncertainty

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is visiting Moldova, the country that has taken in the most Ukrainian refugees relative to its own size. The small nation is one of Europe's poorest and faces many challenges.
PoliticsMay 9, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) walks along US President Joe Biden

Ukraine: Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia's war anniversary

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman hawking bread walks past electoral campaign posters

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Politics22 hours ago03:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

Liz Truss and Scott Morrison at the symposium in Tokyo

Can a transnational legislative alliance challenge China?

Can a transnational legislative alliance challenge China?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Still from the movie in which a young soldier looks sad, as other soldiers are around him

'All Quiet on the Western Front' primed for Oscar success

'All Quiet on the Western Front' primed for Oscar success

Film7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees from Ukraine rest in the main train station of Krakow

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Politics21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

PoliticsFebruary 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

Conflicts3 hours ago02:09 min
More from North America

Latin America

A black and white photo of Pablo Neruda, smiling, showing his top front teeth, in 1965

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Science5 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage