 #Modi2Moon: What′s up with India′s space ambitions? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 28.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Space Powers

#Modi2Moon: What's up with India's space ambitions?

India's staking its future — and that of its leader Narendra Modi — on a new space race 50 years after the first moon landing. So what's it got planned and can it compete in the major league: USA, Europe, Russia, China?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen on a TV screen talking after India shot down a satellite as part of defense system tests (AFP/P. Singh)

India shot down one of its own satellites and half the world said, "Oooh, naughty, naughty!" The other half brushed it off as a cynical campaign ploy — India starts general elections next month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may feel a stab of last-minute posturing will do his chances against his much younger opponent, Rahul Ghandi, a universe of good. And he may be right.

But India has long-held global ambitions in science, medicine and technology. It has many more ambitions "off-planet."

And so it should.

Read more: India's space agency sets its sights on the sun

After all, huge numbers of IT specialists, engineers and doctors from India are living and working in the US, Europe and Australia… That is, if you will allow the positive prejudice. They've got the expertise.

Watch video 07:33

ESA boss: ‘Together to the Moon’

In fact, a 2014 United Nations report on the prevention of an arms race in space cites India as being one of only eight countries that had "serious space capabilities." The other nations on the list were the United States, Russia, China, France, Japan, Israel and Iran.

India has a fleet of rockets and launchers, notably the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the GSLV, a heavy-lift launch vehicle developed "indigenously" by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Infografik aktuelle Raumfahrtraketen EN

Since 1999, India has launched 269 foreign satellites from 32 different countries, so it's well in the "new space" market. ISRO is involved in Earth observation, disaster management support and telecommunications from space — the same kind of stuff that the rest of the major league gets up to: NASA (US), ESA (Europe), Roscosmos (Russia) and JAXA (Japan).

It has its own launch site, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

And if you thought it was only Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the US who cared about sustainability in space, or reusable rockets… Well, India's got one of those in development, too, the soberly-named Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV-TD).

Star wars are messy    

So there is no question about India's technical abilities.

Read more: How the Soyuz rocket compares with the rest

But there is this: How can the world stand by while India, or any nation for that matter, fires missiles into space? It's a clear "weaponization" of — what is supposed to be — a non-military, "for the good of humanity" international territory.

And it's precisely the kind of development that people feared in 1983 when then-US President Ronald Reagan proposed a Strategic Defense Strategy. It was dubbed "Star Wars," for obvious reasons. They thought it would spark a new arms race.

US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev with raised glasses in celebration after signing the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 1987 (picture-alliance/dpa)

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty was designed to stop the two main space powers of the time, the USA and then-Soviet Union (Russia) from militarizing space. A lot has changed since President Reagan and President Mikhail Gorbachev began a peace process.

Second: how can India justify splattering satellite shrapnel around low-Earth orbit — an area close to our planet and home to about 1200 satellites? It's akin to littering — but on a vast and potentially dangerous scale.

An act of environmental degradation just to show you can?

India has no known enemies in space. So what exactly it's trying to achieve by becoming the fourth country to demonstrate an ability to destroy active satellites is anyone's guess. Meanwhile, millions starve.

It's a messy business.

Aside from everything else, debris from dead satellites can cause a massive and, indeed, life-threatening cascade of repercussive explosions. That could knock out your GPS or — horror-of-horrors — your entire media stream. 

The last country to pull off a stunt like that was China in 2007.

Then, ironically, a year later they joined forces with Russia to submit a draft treaty at the United Nations on the "Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space and of the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects" — such as artificial satellites.

A hole ripped into a spacecraft by space debris (NASA)

Even tiny bits of space debris can rip huge holes

Significantly, in 2014, an updated version of this draft treaty was knocked back by the US, a country with which India is keen to work in space.

India is involved in talks on a proposed treaty on the "Prevention of an Arms Race in Space" (PAROS).

But there's no doubt now: Modi has muscle.   

#Modi2Moon

And he wants to flex his muscles, too.

Read more: Israel's first moon mission lifts off after SpaceX launch

The next time he visits your village and you want him to go, forget trending #GoBackModi… try #Modi2Moon. He may well take you up on the idea.

India's preparing to launch Chandrayaan 2, its second mission to the moon, by the end of April — funnily enough, that'll be slap-bang during the general elections.

India's first mission to the moon, Chandrayaan 1, launching in 2008 (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images)

India launched its first moon mission, Chandrayaan 1, in 2008. The spacecraft orbited the moon before communication was lost less than a year later.

Another show of force, per chance?

Chandrayaan 2 could be a huge step for India. It will launch on India's largest rocket, the GSLV Mk III, and carry a laser instrument owned by the Americans. The mission will also attempt to land an Indian rover on the moon.

The Chandrayaan 1 spacecraft orbited the moon, carrying 11 scientific instruments built in India, the US, UK, Germany, Sweden and Bulgaria.

There's good reason to return to the moon. It's 50 years this year since the first human moon landing, about 47 since man last stepped foot on its surface, and a renewed interest has grown since January when China landed on the almost entirely unresearched "far side" of the moon — the bit we can never see from Earth.

Watch video 00:29

China sends Chang'e 4 to the dark side of the moon

Scientists and technologists also say the moon should be used as a test site for missions to Mars. They say we'll need stations along the way, like camps up and down Mount Everest. The moon and the International Space Station could also form the first "nodes" in an interplanetary internet. 

And if the stars truly align in Modi's favor, India may make it there before Beresheet, a lander built by an Israeli non-profit organization called SpaceIL. Beresheet launched on February 22, but on a slower trajectory than that of Chandrayaan 2.

So some reckon there's a small chance that India will pip Israel at the post to become the fourth or fifth nation to land on the moon.

  • Juri Gagarin (AFP/Getty Images)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Ready for take-off

    It was April 12th, 1961: Yuri Gagarin took off on board a Vostok-1 rocket and surrounded the earth in a full orbit. He was the first man in space. The foundry engineer was still being trained as a fighter pilot, when chosen for the space mission. Seven years after his space flight - on 27th March, 1968, he had a fatal crash with an MIG-15 fighter jet during a training excercise.

  • Belka and Strelka im Weltall (picture-alliance/dpa/ Heritage Images)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Belka and Strelka lead the way

    Before Gagarin, space engineers had hardly any experience with living creatures in space. The two dogs Belka and Strelka, along with a rabbit, 40 mice and two rats, were the first animals to survive a trip into space. They took off on 19th August, 1960, on board the satellite Sputnik-5 and returned safely inside a landing capsule.

  • Juri Gagarin (Getty Images)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    A celebrated hero

    After his return, Gagarin became a celebrity. He traveled the whole world as an ambassador for the Soviet space program. Professionally he was supposed to become a trainer for future cosmonauts. But first he wanted to complete his training as a fighter pilot. His fatal accident occurred during one of the training flights - possibly caused by a risky maneuver.

  • Juri Gagarin (AFP/Getty Images)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    International recognition

    Despite the ongoing Cold War, Gagarin received recognition for his achievement in East and West alike. But the news also sped up the Americans' efforts to prove themselves in space. This edition of the Huntsville Times, quotes German-American rocket engineer Wernher von Braun as warning the US not to lag behind the Soviet space program.

  • USA Raumfahrt John H. Glenn, Jr. in Mercury-Atlas 6 vor dem Start (Reuters/NASA)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    One year later - John Glenn follows Gagarin into orbit

    On February 20th, 1962, it was the Americans' turn: A Mercury-Atlas-6 rocket carried the first astronaut into space. Three times he orbited the earth. John Glenn was a more experienced pilot than Gagarin. Before becoming an astronaut, he had already begun a career as a fighter and test pilot with the marines, breaking the supersonic record of the time.

  • Walentina Tereschkowa (picture-alliance/RIA Nowosti)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Emancipation in space: The first woman cosmonaut follows soon after.

    A mere two years after Gagarin, the Soviet Union sent its first female cosmonaut into orbit. Valentina Tereshkova spent three days aboard space ship Vostok-6 and circled the earth 48 times. Here she stands between her cosmonaut colleagues Gagarin und Bykovski. She is a celebrity to this day: At the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in 2014 in Sotchi, she carried the Olympic flag.

  • Mond Buzz Aldrin vor US-Flagge (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Neil A. Armstrong)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Winning the race to the moon

    On 20th July 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon. The USA were winning the race in space. To this day, NASA remains the only agency that has had men on the moon. However, for the last four decades the moon has not received very much attention. Research and development have focused primarily on space stations, earth observation, telecommunications and deep space exploration.

  • Ukraine Gagarin-Wandmalerei in Charkiw (DW/R. Goncharenko)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Gagarin as a myth

    Especially in Eastern Europe, people held the memory of Gagarin alive. The Soviet Union made an effort to enable all allied socialist countries to send their own astronauts into space, such as Eastern Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and others. This was meant as a symbol of socialist unity and friendship.

  • Internationale Raumstation ISS nach dem Ablegen der Raumfähre «Atlantis» (picture-alliance/dpa/ESA/NASA)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Today: International cooperation on the ISS

    With the end of the East-West confrontation, the race of the political systems faded and cooperation grew. It all started, when the Soviets invited western astronauts to visit the MIR Space Station in the late 1980s. Today, efforts are concentrated on the International Space Station (ISS). Besides Russia and the US, participants include Europe's ESA, Canada and Japan.

  • NASA Moon Village (ESA)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Tomorrow: A joint future on the moon?

    In the decades to come, cooperation is most likely going to increase. Where will the journey lead us? It may be back to the moon. A moon village like this might one day even become a successor to the ISS.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


DW recommends

India shoots down satellite, becomes 'space superpower'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed his forces shot down a low-earth satellite in a pre-planned test. Such capabilities raise fears of a weaponization of space at a time of rising tension with Pakistan. (27.03.2019)  

India fights fake news on social media ahead of election

India's political parties have been told to eliminate hate speech and misinformation from their social media accounts. However, experts warn that enforcing an ethics code will be difficult. Murali Krishnan reports. (26.03.2019)  

How the Soyuz rocket compares with the rest

Even a reliable workhorse like Russia's Soyuz rocket has bad days. Some missions go horribly wrong. So while the basics of rocket science are the same as ever, there are always new contenders to shake things up. (19.11.2018)  

Israel's first moon mission lifts off after SpaceX launch

An Israeli rocket has taken off from Cape Canaveral in Florida, on course for a lunar landing that would make history for both the Jewish state and commercial space travel. (22.02.2019)  

China's Chang'e-4 probe set to explore 'dark' side of the moon

The probe has entered a planned orbit ahead of humanity's first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon, the one that is never visible from Earth. The rover will analyze a large crater known as Aitken basin. (30.12.2018)  

India's space agency sets its sights on the sun

The recently appointed chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Kailasavadivoo Sivan, spoke to DW about the agency's humanitarian purpose, and its upcoming mission to send a probe to the sun. (20.04.2018)  

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

As the first man ever, Yuri Gagarin orbited the earth in 1961. His flight marked the beginning of the race for space between East and West. Gagarin died on 27th March 1968 in an airplane crash. (27.03.2018)  

WWW links

Proposed Prevention of an Arms Race in Space Treaty (Nuclear Threat Initiative)

India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota

United Nations Register of Objects Launched into Outer Space

Indian space missions (ISRO)

Indian launch rockets (ISRO)

China's Perspective on the Promotion and Security and Sustainability of Outer Space (PDF at UNOOSA)

SpaceIL's Beresheet moon mission

Audios and videos on the topic

ESA boss: ‘Together to the Moon’  

China sends Chang'e 4 to the dark side of the moon  

Related content

Mondlandung 1969 Neil Armstrong

Russia wants to check truth of 1969 US moon landing 24.11.2018

Russia's space agency chief says a planned mission to the moon will verify if a 1969 US moon landing really took place. But his tongue seemed firmly in his cheek.

Spanien Perseiden Sternschnuppen

What you can see in space in 2019 17.01.2019

This year, space fans will be treated to two lunar mission, the Apollo 11 anniversary, some lunar and solar eclipses, and brand-new spacecrafts heading for the ISS.

SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket

How the Soyuz rocket compares with the rest 19.11.2018

Even a reliable workhorse like Russia's Soyuz rocket has bad days. Some missions go horribly wrong. So while the basics of rocket science are the same as ever, there are always new contenders to shake things up.

Advertisement