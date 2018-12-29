 China′s Chang′e-4 probe set to explore ′dark′ side of the moon | News | DW | 30.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China's Chang'e-4 probe set to explore 'dark' side of the moon

The probe has entered a planned orbit ahead of humanity's first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon, the one that is never visible from Earth. The rover will analyze a large crater known as Aitken basin.

China's Chang'e-4 probe (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

China's Chang'e-4 probe is preparing to make the first-ever landing on the far side on the Moon this week, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

The probe entered a planned elliptical lunar orbit on Sunday morning which brought it at its closest point just 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from the surface of the moon, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing the China National Space Administration.

The landing is expected to take place on Thursday and is another critical step in the country's ambitions to challenge US and Russian dominance in space.

Read more: China unveils plans to launch man-made moon into space

The launch of the probe, named after the Chinese goddess of the Moon, was originally due to take place in 2015 but was delayed by adjustments to the mission's objectives. It finally launched on December 7 and entered lunar orbit five days later.

A communications relay satellite, the Queqiao, or Magpie Bridge, which launched in May, is aiding the probe's descent.

China Chang'e-4 launch (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

Chang'e-4 was launched on December 8, 2018

Xinhua said the probe's ground control center in Beijing had tested communication links between the probe and the satellite and checked the imaging instruments and ranging detectors on the probe ahead of the landing.

Long list of objectives

Once it makes its soft landing, Chang'e-4's tasks include surveying the moon's terrain and gathering data on landform and mineral composition, particularly of the Aitken basin, one of the largest craters in the solar system.

Read more: Russia wants to check truth of 1969 US moon landing

The probe is carrying seeds for an experiment in cultivating vegetables in a closed environment on the lunar surface. It's also equipped with a panorama camera and measuring devices.

It is often known as the "dark" side of the moon in the sense that it is not visible from Earth, as the moon is tidally locked to Earth, rotating on its axis at roughly the same rate that it orbits our planet.

  • China gelingt seine erste Mondlandung - Animation auf Bildschirm im Kontrollzentrum (Foto: Reuters)

    China's first flight to the moon: Jade Rabbit has landed

    The big moment

    It looked like a computer game when the Chang'e-3 lander was seen touching down on the lunar surface at the Beijing Space Control Center at 9 p.m. local time. Huge monitors showed the first landing of a Chinese spacecraft on the moon.

  • Illustration of the moon rover Jade Rabbit. Foto: CNSA

    China's first flight to the moon: Jade Rabbit has landed

    Discovery tour

    The lander with the Yutu, or Jade Rabbit, lunar rover stands in hilly boulders with the earth far away. After the US and the former Soviet Union, China is the third nation to land on the moon. The rover made its first movements on Sunday.

  • A modell of Jade Rabbit on a Chinese fair. Foto: Reuters

    China's first flight to the moon: Jade Rabbit has landed

    Across the moon with six wheels

    The six-wheeled rover weighs 140 kilograms (306 lb) and is solar-powered. It will explore the surface of the moon for three months. It moves at a speed of up to 200 meters (600 feet) per hour. Experts see the moon landing as the most difficult mission of China's ambitious space program. More than 80 percent of the technology has been used for the first time.

  • The launcher rocket starts on December 2. Foto: Reuters

    China's first flight to the moon: Jade Rabbit has landed

    A 12-day journey

    Two weeks ago the launcher rocket Chang'e-3 transported the rover into space. It then entered an elliptical orbit around the moon. Unlike the earlier flights to the moon from the US and the Soviet Union, Chang'e-3 could remain in orbit to search for a landing place. The main purpose of the mission is to boost China's prestige.

  • The launcher rocket 'Chang'e' Foto: Reuters

    China's first flight to the moon: Jade Rabbit has landed

    The rabbit in the moon

    The spacecraft is named after the Chinese moon goddess Chang'e. She was the companion of Yulu, the mythological lunar or jade rabbit that can be seen in the outlines of the lunar seas. Three million Chinese voted in an online poll to name the rover.

  • The moon mission of the USSR. Foto:dpa

    China's first flight to the moon: Jade Rabbit has landed

    The space race during the cold war

    The Chinese mission to the moon is the first in a long time. The last probe to land on the moon was the Soviet Luna 24 in 1976. Beginning in the 1950s, the US and the Soviet Union engaged in a fierce space race. The Soviet Lunokhod 1, launched in 1970, was the first roving remote-controlled robot to reach another celestial body.

  • Astronaut Edwin Buzz Aldrin stands on the surface of the moon with the American flag next to him. Foto: NASA/Newsmakers

    China's first flight to the moon: Jade Rabbit has landed

    Man on the moon

    The most important step was the American Apollo 11 mission in July 1969, which marked the first time humans had set foot on another celestial body. The picture of astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin standing on the moon next to an American flag is one of humanity's best-known images.

  • TheAmerican astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin on the moon. Foto: Neil Armstrong/NASA/Getty Images

    China's first flight to the moon: Jade Rabbit has landed

    The world was watching

    The Apollo program fascinated people around the world. Some 600 million people watched the moon landing live on TV. After nearly 22 hours on the surface the lander left the moon. Despite copious evidence to the contrary, conspiracy theorists still believe that the pictures were faked in a TV studio.

    Author: Stephanie Höppner / re / sad


The far side has long fascinated scientists but was only first observed and photographer in 1959 by the Soviet space probe, Luna 3. The Apollo 8 astronauts were the first to see it with the naked eye. But no one has ever landed on it.

Read more: Fifty years after Lunar Orbiter 4 mapped almost all the moon it's time we went back

The near side, however, has been reached before, by US astronauts between 1969 and 1972, and the Soviets in 1976. It took a further 40 years before China would make its first landing on the side visible to Earth, in 2013 in the Chang'e 3 probe.

China's ambition of becoming a major space power by 2030 has concerned the US and Russia. Washington has warned that the space program seeks to prevent other nations from using space-based assets during a crisis, while Beijing insists its ambitions are purely peaceful.

Beijing plans to begin construction of its own manned space station next year.

Watch video 01:33
Now live
01:33 mins.

Chinese space station tumbles to earth

mm/ng (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Fifty years after Lunar Orbiter 4 mapped almost all the moon it's time we went back

For a few years in the 1960s and 70s the moon was "our future." Then it fell from favor. More recently we've dreamt of life on Mars. But looking back at the Lunar Orbiter missions, it may be time to return to the moon. (03.05.2017)  

Where's the moon? And other things Germans asked Google in 2018

Chemnitz, the FIFA football World Cup, a lunar eclipse and a reality TV star's suicide: Google searches revealed what was on German minds in 2018. (28.12.2018)  

Longest 'blood moon' of century coincides with chance to see Mars at nearest

Much of Germany will have the opportunity to gaze at a colorful lunar eclipse, which will last for the longest spell so far this century. The planet Mars will be close to earth and may be visible during the event. (27.07.2018)  

Soviet moon rocks fetch $855,000 at New York auction

Three pieces of moon rock brought to Earth decades ago have sold at auction, nearly doubling their price. The tiny lumps, collected by a Soviet moon mission, are the only known material of their kind in private hands. (30.11.2018)  

Russia wants to check truth of 1969 US moon landing

Russia's space agency chief says a planned mission to the moon will verify if a 1969 US moon landing really took place. But his tongue seemed firmly in his cheek. (24.11.2018)  

China plots course for 'dark side' of the moon

China is planning to make a soft landing on the so-called dark side of the moon. It's a chance for the newly-emerging space power to flex some extraterrestrial muscle, and look even further into space. (27.12.2016)  

China unveils plans to launch man-made moon into space

China has made public its plans to launch an 'artificial moon' by 2020. It's hoped the light source will replace streetlamps and lower exorbitant electricity costs in the country's rural areas. (19.10.2018)  

US charges Chinese nationals with computer hacking of Navy, NASA

US prosecutors have accused two Chinese nationals of working with the Ministry of State Security in China. The FBI accused China of aiming to replace the US as the world's superpower with "illegal methods." (20.12.2018)  

Towards the Moon: Why Europe wants to work with China

There was a time when "space" meant "space race." And that time was during the Cold War. Now, space is a race to collaborate — and not just with the usual suspects, but with new players like China, India or South Africa. (26.09.2018)  

China launches first space probe to far side of the moon

China is taking a small step toward its goal of becoming a space power. Its Chang'e-4 lunar rover is set to become the first manned probe to land on the rugged far side of the moon. (08.12.2018)  

China's first flight to the moon: Jade Rabbit has landed

On Saturday (14.12.2013) China became the third nation to land a spacecraft on the moon: China's Chang'e-3 lander carrying the Jade Rabbit rover made the first soft lunar landing in nearly 40 years. (16.12.2013)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Chinese space station tumbles to earth  

Related content

China Chang'e-4 Mondprogramm | Start

China launches first space probe to far side of the moon 08.12.2018

China is taking a small step toward its goal of becoming a space power. Its Chang'e-4 lunar rover is set to become the first manned probe to land on the rugged far side of the moon.

Versteigerung Mondgestein bei Sotheby's in New York

Soviet moon rocks fetch $855,000 at New York auction 30.11.2018

Three pieces of moon rock brought to Earth decades ago have sold at auction, nearly doubling their price. The tiny lumps, collected by a Soviet moon mission, are the only known material of their kind in private hands.

China Euro Space

Towards the Moon: Why Europe wants to work with China 26.09.2018

There was a time when "space" meant "space race." And that time was during the Cold War. Now, space is a race to collaborate — and not just with the usual suspects, but with new players like China, India or South Africa.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 