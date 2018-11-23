Russia wants to check truth of 1969 US moon landing

Russia's space agency chief says a planned mission to the moon will verify if a 1969 US moon landing really took place. But his tongue seemed firmly in his cheek.
A proposed Russian mission to the moon will include verifying whether US astronauts really landed there in 1969, the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency said in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday.
"We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they've been there or not," Dmitry Rogozin said in the video.
However, Rogozin appeared to be joking in his answer to a corresponding question, although conspiracy theories about NASA's lunar missions are rife in Russia.
Read more: Our first InSight into the interior of Mars
International cooperation
Russia plans to send the first cosmonauts to the moon in the early 2030s. The Soviet Union dropped its lunar program in the mid-1970s after four experimental rockets exploded.
The cosmonauts are to remain on the moon for 14 days.
Rogozin stressed that no one country could carry out a lunar program alone and that Russia was hoping to work together with the USA, Europe and China.
US astronauts succeeded in making the first landing on the natural satellite in July 1969 on the Apollo 11 mission, with Neil Armstrong becoming the first human to set foot there. The landing took place amid the "space race" between the United States and the Soviet Union.
Last year, Russia agreed to cooperate with NASA on a space station orbiting the moon called Deep Space Gateway.
Read more: How the Soyuz rocket compares with the rest
tj/jm (dpa, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
An American spacecraft, laden with European gear, will be the first to study the deep interior of Mars. InSight will give us a better understanding of how rocky, terrestiral planets like our own formed. (23.11.2018)
John Saxon, an Apollo 11 operations chief at Australia's Honeysuckle Creek, recalls the late Neil Armstrong. Saxon met the man, who became the first to walk on the moon in 1969. (28.08.2012)
Work on a joint US-Russia space station orbiting the Moon is to begin in the mid 2020s. The base is intended to serve as a launching point for manned missions to Mars. (28.09.2017)