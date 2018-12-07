 Mister Germany 2019 is crowned after tight race | News | DW | 09.12.2018

News

Mister Germany 2019 is crowned after tight race

Sasha Sasse, a 27-year-old from the eastern city of Leipzig, has been named Germany's most attractive man for 2019. The stylist and model said he was "unbelievably happy."

Mister Germany 2019 (PEN_Fotografie/M. Schröpfer)

The final contestants were flown to a resort in Egypt

After a right race with contestants all across the country, 27-year-old Sasha Sasse took home the title of "Mister Germany 2019" at an event on Saturday night.

Sasse, who hails from the eastern city of Leipzig, said he was "unbelievably happy" after receiving the coveted Mister Germany winner's sash.

"I still cannot believe it," Sasse said smiling in an Instagram story during the event. The 1.85 meter (6 foot) tall sports and fitness administrator works as a stylist and a model.

Sasse donned a vibrant red suit coat for the final portion of judging, setting himself apart from the other finalists who chose darker jackets, reported news agency DPA.

Besides taking home the title, he was also awarded a designer bed worth up to €5,000 ($5,690) as well as designer clothes worth €2,000.

Sasha Sasse is crowned Mister Germany 2019 (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Gohlke)

Sasha Sasse, 27, set himself apart from the competition with his red jacket

25th 'Mister Germany'

This year marked the 25-year anniversary of the Mister Germany contest which was narrowed down to 16 regional finalists from 1,112 applicants.

Second place went to Soabre Ouattara, a 27-year-old chef with Ghanaian roots, from the northern town of Lübeck. Third place went to 20-year-old dentistry student Alexander Speiser from Karlsruhe, who was the youngest finalist.

All of the final 16 contestants were flown to a resort in Egypt on the Red Sea for a training camp to learn chorography for their final performance, as well as take part in photoshoots and workshops on cultivating their media presence and social media accounts.

Controversy over past winner

Although most Mister Germany winners tend to avoid controversy, at least one prior winner has run into legal issues in recent years.

Adrian Ursache, who won Mister Germany in 1998, is currently on trial for attempted murder after opening fire on police officers during a raid on his property in 2016.

Ursache is believed to be part of the Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich) movement — an amalgamation of subgroups that do not recognize the German government and believe that the borders of the German Reich, which ended after World War II, still exists today.

  • Bavarian Beer Queen Marlene Speck, Copyright; picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel

    Germany's oddest queens

    Beer queen

    Of course, Germany of all places has a beer queen. And queens representing hops, barley and even wheat beer. The Bavarian Beer Queen must be at least 21 (even though drinking beer is legal at the age of 16) and is chosen to represent Bavarian culture all over the world. The beer ambassador is outfitted with an exclusive dirndl from the Bavarian Brewers Association and is trained in keg tapping.

  • Bavarian sausage queen Christin I. Copyright: Marco Felgenhauer

    Germany's oddest queens

    Bavarian sausage queen

    Bavarian "Weisswurst" Queen Christin I. currently reigns over the region's veal sausage specialty - until her successor is crowned on September 11. Her insignia is a crown and a Weisswurst scepter. She beat the competition to claim the title because she excelled in folk improvisational singing and knew a lot about the white sausage specialty, usually eaten with soft pretzels and sweet mustard.

  • Bergwiesenkönigin Sinja I. , Copyright: Pfronten Tourismus, E. Reiter

    Germany's oddest queens

    Mountain pasture queen

    It seems the Bavarians have a particular penchant for queens, crowning them in practically every category. In Pfronten in the Allgäu region, a mountain pasture queen is named each year. Sinja I. was chosen in 2014 to draw tourists to the area and - like many other queens - to represent her community at the annual Green Week convention for agriculture.

  • Angela Merkel with apple queens, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/M.Kappeler

    Germany's oddest queens

    Apple queen

    Every year, more than 960,000 tons of apples are harvested in Germany. It's hardly surprising that countless apple queens are also crowned. Even Chancellor Angela Merkel invites the apple queens - which represent the country's largest agricultural sector - to Berlin. The tiara-clad women present the chancellor with a basket of - you guessed it - apples.

  • German Wine Queen Josefine Schlumberger, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach

    Germany's oddest queens

    Wine queen

    Every German city and region associated with the fermented beverage crowns its own wine queen each year. It's not a beauty contest; the young women are required to understand the winemaking process. A German wine queen is chosen from among the 13 recognized regional throne-holders. The reigning queen, Josefine Schlumberger from Baden, is studying to become a vintner and grew up on a vineyard.

  • 2015 Rose Queen Doreen II and Rose Princess Sophie I., Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt

    Germany's oddest queens

    Rose queen

    Rose queens are also common in various regions across Germany. But last year, Doreen II. (left) was chosen to reign over the largest rose collection in the world: the Europa-Rosarium in Sangerhausen. More than 8,300 kinds of roses bloom in the two-and-a-half-acre park in Saxony-Anhalt. Also pictured is Doreen's assistant, Rose Princess Sophia I.

  • Fair queen Luisa, Copyright: picture-alliance/P. Schönberger/Geisler

    Germany's oddest queens

    Fair queen

    "Grab your loved one's hand and head to the fair," says last year's throne-holder Luisa I. into the microphone. The fair queen is there to promote roller coasters, carousels, Ferris wheels and other rides. The title has been handed out since 1989 and the queen's job is to travel from fair to fair and spread positive vibes.

  • Strawberry queen Britta I, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/S. Prautsch

    Germany's oddest queens

    Strawberry queen

    The state of Lower Saxony in northern Germany is the country's largest strawberry-growing region. Some 40,000 tons of the sweet red berries are harvested annually. Last year's Strawberry Queen Britta I. was tasked with promoting the fruit, which isn't a hard job. They taste good, are packed with vitamins and good for your figure, she said.

  • Heather queen Victoria in Amelinghausen, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/P. Schulze

    Germany's oddest queens

    Heather queen

    The nine-day heather festival in Amelinghausen, in Lower Saxony, doesn't skimp on the details. There are fireworks, a floating outdoor stage and a festive parade through town. The highlight of the festival is the crowning of the heather queen. The reigning title holder, Victoria, is the 67th woman to wear the crown.

  • Vatikan Papst Franziskus mit Miss Germany Lena Bröder

    Germany's oddest queens

    Beauty queen

    The Miss Germany pageant is a bit different from the regional agricultural-based queen contests - those aren't solely based on looks, though they're also coveted crowns. Germany's 16 state winners are allowed to participate in the national pageant, where the woman have to appear in both an evening gown and a bathing suit. This year's winner was Lena Bröder (pictured), seen here with Pope Francis.

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider / kbm


