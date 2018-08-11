 Migrant deaths in Croatia highlight alternative Balkan route | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 13.08.2018

Europe

Migrant deaths in Croatia highlight alternative Balkan route

Two migrants have been found dead in a Croatian forest, apparent victims of a landslide. The men are thought to have been traveling through Bosnia, where authorities say 4,000 migrants are waiting to enter the EU.

Many migrants in Bosnia claim that they have been beaten by the Croatian border police

Two young men who appear to have sneaked into EU member Croatia have been found dead in a forest near the town of Dreznica.

"Twelve people were found of whom two were dead," police spokeswoman Senka Staroveski told reporters.

The circumstances of their deaths remain unclear, but daily newspaper Jutarnji List said the men, with Syrian documents, had been crushed to death by a rock after a landslide while they slept.

Since January, more than 80 migrants have died along refugee routes starting in Turkey, according to estimates by Doctors Without Borders (MSF). The most common cause of death has been drowning, freezing temperatures or road accidents.

Read moreClosed borders boost people smuggling across Balkans

Karte Migrant routes through the Balkans to Germany ENG

New Balkan route

At the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, hundreds of thousands of people entered Europe through Greece and traveled onward along the Balkan route through Macedonia, Serbia, Hungary, Slovenia, Austria and on into Germany and beyond. Some also used eastern paths through Bulgaria and Romania.

But since countries along the Balkan route began fencing off their borders in early 2016, migrants have been forced to take alternatives routes.

Bosnia estimates that around 10,000 people have entered its more rugged territory so far this year, with 4,000 of them now located in the towns of Bihac and Velika Kladusa.

The towns lie near the border with Croatia, which is striving to become part of Europe's free-movement Schengen zone.

According to the United Nations, some 7,600 newly arrived migrants — mainly from Pakistan, Syria and Afghanistan — were registered in Bosnia in the first half of 2018.

Red Cross and local Bosnian volunteers have reportedly been providing meals and other basic services to those camping out in parks or abandoned buildings.

  • A group of migrants around a fire

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Odd one out

    Dragan (center), a Macedonian migrant, is hidden in the forests near the Serbian-Croatian border, as he tries to cross to central Europe with other migrants from Arab countries. Dragan, along with one Chinese migrant, is an oddity among the hundreds of Syrians and Afghans stranded in Šid, Serbia

  • Two men climbing on a roof

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Plotting their next move

    Afghan asylum seekers on the roof of an old abandoned factory in Sid, which serves as a temporary abode, while away their time as they plot their next move to try and reach a western European country.

  • A group of refugees walking along train tracks

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Risking their lives

    Migrants walk on the railway tracks which connect Serbia and Croatia near the northern village of Sid, Serbia. According to reports, two people were hit by a train after they had fallen asleep on the tracks.

  • A man standing in dense bushes

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Living in the "Jungle"

    More than 150 people are hidden in the so-called jungle — an area with dense bushes next to the train lines which connect Serbia and Croatia. Most have tried to cross to western Europe in different ways: either with the help of smugglers, alone or in groups, by jumping on trucks or hiding in freight train wagons.

  • A man washing under a bridge

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Washing away the dirt

    Ibrahim from Afghanistan washes himself in a cold stream under a bridge near the Serbian village of Sid. Hundreds of refugees and migrants live in untenable conditions, without basic facilities and amenities.

  • Refugees on the border between Serbia and Croatia (Dimitris Tosidis )

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Breakfast on wheels

    "No Name Kitchen" is run by a small group of volunteers who distribute breakfast and provide help to refugees and migrants stranded on the Serbian-Croatian border. The authorities have largely abandoned the refugees.

  • A refugee looking out of a window

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Maybe next time

    Jadali, 22, from Afghanistan, had just returned to Sid following a failed attempt to reach western Europe. He was stuck in jail in Croatia for two days before being released by the authorities, who, as he claims, treated him roughly.

  • A man preparing food in an abandoned factory

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Food, glorious food

    Two migrants cook dinner for those who gather in the abandoned factory during the evenings near the Serbian border village. Hundreds of asylum seekers face hunger, hardship, injuries and daily violence as they try to survive in the middle of nowhere.

  • A man walking towards a train

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Tracks of my tears

    A migrant walks towards a freight train. Moments later he will try to hide in an abandoned wagon in an attempt to cross the Croatian border and eventually reach another European country.

  • A man waiting to get in a car

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Next stop western Europe?

    Those who can afford more expensive smuggling methods choose to pay taxis to take them across Croatia. The price for a ride is around €1,200 ($1,400).

    Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Serbia)


EU funds for Bosnia

Anger in Bihac over the Bosnian government's allegedly poor handling of the influx coincided Friday with an EU promise to grant Bosnia €6 million ($6.85 million).

That would be on top of €1.5 million granted in June and would help Bosnia tackle human trafficking and strengthen border control, said EU officials.

Last Tuesday, Bosnian Security Minister Dragan Mektic said the EU had agreed to fund a reception center in Bosnia's northwest.

Another facility in a former military barracks is being planned in Hadzici, near Sarajevo, with support from the Council of Europe Development Bank.

The Czech Republic announced Tuesday that it would give Bosnia about 1 million euros for equipment such as thermal imaging cameras, telescopes and drones to deter new arrivals.

Refugee crisis in Spain

