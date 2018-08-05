Displaced Bosnians offer support to refugees in Balkans

Fuada Hatkic can still remember her escape very clearly. When she arrived in Switzerland, her present home, in November 1993, she was injured, wounded and emaciated, she said. Hatkic was born in Teslic, a small northern town in what is now called Bosnia-Herzegovina's Republika Srpska. Twenty-five years ago she had to flee the civil war with her 4-month-old daughter, Amila. They were lucky. They managed to reach Switzerland via Serbia, Hungary, Austria and Germany.

"Many of my fellow citizens did not survive the journey," said Hatkic, who was able to start a new life as a social worker in Switzerland.

Today Hatkic is shocked by the agitation against refugees in her former homeland. "We, of all people, should know better," she said.

She is ashamed of Bosnian politicians and others who attempt to strip displaced people of their humanity. A few days ago, she and her daughter, supported by the Viennese Balkan blogger Christoph Baumgarten, started the petition #JerSmoLjudi (#BecauseWeAreAllPeople).

In an open letter to Bosnia's government, they have called on leaders to quit politicking on refugees and to stop further inflaming the situation.

"You incite resentment against these people," the petition reads. "You allow them to be called thieves, a danger to Bosnia, something to be afraid of."

'People are trapped'

There is little relief for the 7,000 people who have arrived in Bosnia as refugees this year. In the area around Sarajevo, the capital, refugees are accommodated in aid centers and provided care by organizations. There are activists and volunteers who are highly involved. But aid organizations are running out of money and resources. Many displaced people are forced to live on the streets or crammed into tents, often without food.

"There are wild tent camps," Baumgarten said. "And in Bihac several hundred people are being accommodated in an abandoned factory building."

It is particularly dangerous for refugees on Bosnia's border with Croatia. Recently, Croatia's government has been forced to respond to pictures published online by an NGO that show the wounds that displaced people have reported receiving at the hands of Croatian police.

"People are trapped in Bosnia at the moment," Baumgarten said. He believes that a humanitarian disaster has been created by the closing of land routes from Southern Europe to northern countries that are better equipped to accomodate displaced people. For this reason, he said, the open letter is addressed not only to Bosnia's government, but also to the European Union.

Refugees say they have received brutal beatings at the ends of Croatian police

Prominent support

The petition already has nearly 200 signatories, including such prominent diaspora members as the artist Aida Sehovic, who now lives in the United States, and Denisa Husic, an activist with the Social Democrats in Austria. Other supporters come from Germany, Serbia and Slovenia.

An appeal to sign the petition in the Viennese magazine Kosmo has also drawn attention to the topic. The magazine targets people from the former Yugoslavia who now live in Austria.

"We would like to report on the current situation in Bosnia so that refugees in Bosnia, and also the more than a thousand volunteers, are given a voice," said the Kosmo journalist Dusica Pavlovic, who translated the appeal into Bosnian.

Pavlovic (right) and Bahrar hope to inspire people in Bosnia and abroad to help

Pavlovic acknowledges the fact that Bosnia does not have the resources to build the refugee infrastructures that Austria, Switzerland and Germany have. But, she added, the rabble-rousing is getting in the way of creating a minimum standard. The editors are hoping to get more onetime refugees to share their stories in videos posted to the site.

"After all, this issue affects not only Bosnia-Herzegovina, but also the EU," the Kosmo journalist Manuel Bahrer said. "We want to raise the level of awareness about this, too."

The activists do not expect a formal response. But, Baumgarten said, there is a bigger aim: "If the petition attracts EU-wide attention, the Bosnian government will be put under pressure to justify itself. Then, at the latest, it will have to intervene."

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border Odd one out Dragan (center), a Macedonian migrant, is hidden in the forests near the Serbian-Croatian border, as he tries to cross to central Europe with other migrants from Arab countries. Dragan, along with one Chinese migrant, is an oddity among the hundreds of Syrians and Afghans stranded in Šid, Serbia

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border Plotting their next move Afghan asylum seekers on the roof of an old abandoned factory in Sid, which serves as a temporary abode, while away their time as they plot their next move to try and reach a western European country.

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border Risking their lives Migrants walk on the railway tracks which connect Serbia and Croatia near the northern village of Sid, Serbia. According to reports, two people were hit by a train after they had fallen asleep on the tracks.

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border Living in the "Jungle" More than 150 people are hidden in the so-called jungle — an area with dense bushes next to the train lines which connect Serbia and Croatia. Most have tried to cross to western Europe in different ways: either with the help of smugglers, alone or in groups, by jumping on trucks or hiding in freight train wagons.

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border Washing away the dirt Ibrahim from Afghanistan washes himself in a cold stream under a bridge near the Serbian village of Sid. Hundreds of refugees and migrants live in untenable conditions, without basic facilities and amenities.

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border Breakfast on wheels "No Name Kitchen" is run by a small group of volunteers who distribute breakfast and provide help to refugees and migrants stranded on the Serbian-Croatian border. The authorities have largely abandoned the refugees.

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border Maybe next time Jadali, 22, from Afghanistan, had just returned to Sid following a failed attempt to reach western Europe. He was stuck in jail in Croatia for two days before being released by the authorities, who, as he claims, treated him roughly.

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border Food, glorious food Two migrants cook dinner for those who gather in the abandoned factory during the evenings near the Serbian border village. Hundreds of asylum seekers face hunger, hardship, injuries and daily violence as they try to survive in the middle of nowhere.

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border Tracks of my tears A migrant walks towards a freight train. Moments later he will try to hide in an abandoned wagon in an attempt to cross the Croatian border and eventually reach another European country.

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border Next stop western Europe? Those who can afford more expensive smuggling methods choose to pay taxis to take them across Croatia. The price for a ride is around €1,200 ($1,400). Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Serbia)



