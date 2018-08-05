 Displaced Bosnians offer support to refugees in Balkans | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 08.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Displaced Bosnians offer support to refugees in Balkans

Once, they were on the run. Today, former Bosnian refugees are demanding one thing above all from their home country: humanity toward the displaced people from Syria and other countries seeking refuge there.

Österreich Wien Bosnische Diaspora mahnt Landsleute (Balkan Stories)

Fuada Hatkic can still remember her escape very clearly. When she arrived in Switzerland, her present home, in November 1993, she was injured, wounded and emaciated, she said. Hatkic was born in Teslic, a small northern town in what is now called Bosnia-Herzegovina's Republika Srpska. Twenty-five years ago she had to flee the civil war with her 4-month-old daughter, Amila. They were lucky. They managed to reach Switzerland via Serbia, Hungary, Austria and Germany.

"Many of my fellow citizens did not survive the journey," said Hatkic, who was able to start a new life as a social worker in Switzerland.

Today Hatkic is shocked by the agitation against refugees in her former homeland. "We, of all people, should know better," she said.

She is ashamed of Bosnian politicians and others who attempt to strip displaced people of their humanity. A few days ago, she and her daughter, supported by the Viennese Balkan blogger Christoph Baumgarten, started the petition #JerSmoLjudi (#BecauseWeAreAllPeople).

In an open letter to Bosnia's government, they have called on leaders to quit politicking on refugees and to stop further inflaming the situation.

"You incite resentment against these people," the petition reads. "You allow them to be called thieves, a danger to Bosnia, something to be afraid of."

'People are trapped'

There is little relief for the 7,000 people who have arrived in Bosnia as refugees this year. In the area around Sarajevo, the capital, refugees are accommodated in aid centers and provided care by organizations. There are activists and volunteers who are highly involved. But aid organizations are running out of money and resources. Many displaced people are forced to live on the streets or crammed into tents, often without food.

"There are wild tent camps," Baumgarten said. "And in Bihac several hundred people are being accommodated in an abandoned factory building."

It is particularly dangerous for refugees on Bosnia's border with Croatia. Recently, Croatia's government has been forced to respond to pictures published online by an NGO that show the wounds that displaced people have reported receiving at the hands of Croatian police.

"People are trapped in Bosnia at the moment," Baumgarten said. He believes that a humanitarian disaster has been created by the closing of land routes from Southern Europe to northern countries that are better equipped to accomodate displaced people. For this reason, he said, the open letter is addressed not only to Bosnia's government, but also to the European Union.

A man shows bruises he says were inflicted by Croatian cops

Refugees say they have received brutal beatings at the ends of Croatian police

Prominent support

The petition already has nearly 200 signatories, including such prominent diaspora members as the artist Aida Sehovic, who now lives in the United States, and Denisa Husic, an activist with the Social Democrats in Austria. Other supporters come from Germany, Serbia and Slovenia.

An appeal to sign the petition in the Viennese magazine Kosmo has also drawn attention to the topic. The magazine targets people from the former Yugoslavia who now live in Austria.

"We would like to report on the current situation in Bosnia so that refugees in Bosnia, and also the more than a thousand volunteers, are given a voice," said the Kosmo journalist Dusica Pavlovic, who translated the appeal into Bosnian.

Manual Bahrar and Dusica Pavlovic

Pavlovic (right) and Bahrar hope to inspire people in Bosnia and abroad to help

Pavlovic acknowledges the fact that Bosnia does not have the resources to build the refugee infrastructures that Austria, Switzerland and Germany have. But, she added, the rabble-rousing is getting in the way of creating a minimum standard. The editors are hoping to get more onetime refugees to share their stories in videos posted to the site.

"After all, this issue affects not only Bosnia-Herzegovina, but also the EU," the Kosmo journalist Manuel Bahrer said. "We want to raise the level of awareness about this, too."

The activists do not expect a formal response. But, Baumgarten said, there is a bigger aim: "If the petition attracts EU-wide attention, the Bosnian government will be put under pressure to justify itself. Then, at the latest, it will have to intervene."

  • A group of migrants around a fire

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Odd one out

    Dragan (center), a Macedonian migrant, is hidden in the forests near the Serbian-Croatian border, as he tries to cross to central Europe with other migrants from Arab countries. Dragan, along with one Chinese migrant, is an oddity among the hundreds of Syrians and Afghans stranded in Šid, Serbia

  • Two men climbing on a roof

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Plotting their next move

    Afghan asylum seekers on the roof of an old abandoned factory in Sid, which serves as a temporary abode, while away their time as they plot their next move to try and reach a western European country.

  • A group of refugees walking along train tracks

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Risking their lives

    Migrants walk on the railway tracks which connect Serbia and Croatia near the northern village of Sid, Serbia. According to reports, two people were hit by a train after they had fallen asleep on the tracks.

  • A man standing in dense bushes

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Living in the "Jungle"

    More than 150 people are hidden in the so-called jungle — an area with dense bushes next to the train lines which connect Serbia and Croatia. Most have tried to cross to western Europe in different ways: either with the help of smugglers, alone or in groups, by jumping on trucks or hiding in freight train wagons.

  • A man washing under a bridge

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Washing away the dirt

    Ibrahim from Afghanistan washes himself in a cold stream under a bridge near the Serbian village of Sid. Hundreds of refugees and migrants live in untenable conditions, without basic facilities and amenities.

  • Refugees on the border between Serbia and Croatia (Dimitris Tosidis )

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Breakfast on wheels

    "No Name Kitchen" is run by a small group of volunteers who distribute breakfast and provide help to refugees and migrants stranded on the Serbian-Croatian border. The authorities have largely abandoned the refugees.

  • A refugee looking out of a window

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Maybe next time

    Jadali, 22, from Afghanistan, had just returned to Sid following a failed attempt to reach western Europe. He was stuck in jail in Croatia for two days before being released by the authorities, who, as he claims, treated him roughly.

  • A man preparing food in an abandoned factory

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Food, glorious food

    Two migrants cook dinner for those who gather in the abandoned factory during the evenings near the Serbian border village. Hundreds of asylum seekers face hunger, hardship, injuries and daily violence as they try to survive in the middle of nowhere.

  • A man walking towards a train

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Tracks of my tears

    A migrant walks towards a freight train. Moments later he will try to hide in an abandoned wagon in an attempt to cross the Croatian border and eventually reach another European country.

  • A man waiting to get in a car

    Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

    Next stop western Europe?

    Those who can afford more expensive smuggling methods choose to pay taxis to take them across Croatia. The price for a ride is around €1,200 ($1,400).

    Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Serbia)


At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Refugees on new Balkan route stuck in limbo

With the former "Balkan route" closed, more and more refugees are trying to make their way into the EU via Bosnia, where many end up stuck in a muddy tent city. Amir Puric reports from Velika Kladusa. (03.07.2018)  

Bosnia is worried by EU suggestions to close borders to refugees crossing the Balkans

A new wave of refugees across the Balkans and the EU threat of closing its borders has Bosnia-Herzegovina struggling to position itself. Could it be the location of a refugee camp in return for EU funding? (20.06.2018)  

Closed Balkan route means lucrative times for human traffickers

More than 7,000 refugees and migrants have been stranded in Serbia since neighboring countries closed their borders. Many are spending what money they have left on people smugglers. (27.01.2017)  

Germany's migrant transfer centers: What you need to know

The German state of Bavaria has launched the first centers to process migrants at the Austrian border. But what exactly are transfer centers? And are they compatible with German and European law? Here are the answers. (01.08.2018)  

Austrian far-right FPÖ draws ire over refugee internment plan

The head of Austria's nationalist Freedom Party wants to place refugees in army barracks. Critics are appalled. But this isn't the first time the FPÖ has made headlines with populist campaigns. (05.01.2018)  

Living in the jungle: Refugees stranded at the Serbian-Croatian border

Hundreds of refugees are camped out at the Serbian-Croatian border, trying to cross the border to the EU using all means possible to get away from the terrible conditions. Dimitris Tosidis reports from Šid, Serbia. (18.11.2017)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Bosnien und Herzegowina Balkanroute 2.0

Refugees on new Balkan route stuck in limbo 03.07.2018

With the former "Balkan route" closed, more and more refugees are trying to make their way into the EU via Bosnia, where many end up stuck in a muddy tent city. Amir Puric reports from Velika Kladusa.

Migranten in Bosnien-Herzegowina

Bosnia is worried by EU suggestions to close borders to refugees crossing the Balkans 20.06.2018

A new wave of refugees across the Balkans and the EU threat of closing its borders has Bosnia-Herzegovina struggling to position itself. Could it be the location of a refugee camp in return for EU funding?

Der jugoslawische/serbische Schriftsteller Ivan Ivanji zu Gast bei DW

Ivan Ivanji: Nazi prisoner, communist, author 07.06.2018

The Yugoslav author was a concentration camp prisoner and interpreter for President Tito. His tool for dealing with the past — writing. Ivanji told DW about a life that straddled some of Europe's most seismic events.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Displaced Bosnians offer support to refugees in Balkans

DW journalist Paulyuk Bykowski arrested in Belarus

Purged Turkish NATO officer risks Erdogan's retaliation

Amsterdam cracks down on tourist excesses