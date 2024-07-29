Middle East: Israel mulls response to deadly Golan attack

Middle East: Israel mulls response to deadly Golan attackPublished July 29, 2024last updated July 29, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel's prime minister and defense minister will decide 'manner and timing' of response to strike on Golan Heights
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could intervene in Israel without giving more detail
Here's a look at the latest in Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East:
Israeli Cabinet discusses response to Golan Heights attack
The Israeli security Cabinet met to discuss its response to a deadly strike that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.
"The meeting of the Security Cabinet has concluded," the office said in a message on social media. "The members of the Cabinet authorized the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister to decide on the manner and timing of the response against the Hezbollah terrorist organization."
Israel and the US have accused Hezbollah of carrying out the attack from Lebanon. The Iran-backed group has denied any responsibility.
The attack on Saturday hit an Arab Druze village, killing several children. Israel's immediate response was to strike targets in Lebanon overnight, but Sunday's Cabinet meeting suggests it will take further action, despite international warnings against escalation.
UK's Starmer calls for 'immediate steps' towards a cease-fire
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Paris, his office said on Sunday.
According to a statement, Starmer "reiterated his ongoing support for Israel's right to self-defence in accordance with international law."
But he went on to say that "there must be immediate steps towards a ceasefire, so that hostages can be released and more humanitarian aid can get in for those in desperate need."
Turkey's Erdogan threatens to 'enter' Israel
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday evening that Turkey could consider intervening in Israel as it has done in other countries, but without specifying what that would look like.
"We must be very strong so that Israel can't do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them," he said during a speech about the Turkish defense industry.
"There is no reason why we cannot do this ... We must be strong so that we can take these steps," he said in his televised address.
Erdogan has been openly critical of Israel's operations in Gaza, despite attempts to bring the two Middle Eastern powers closer before October 7.
The interventions that Erdogan referred to offered little to explain what he meant with his comment.
In 2020, Turkish military personnel were deployed to support the United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord of Libya.
As for Nagorno-Karabakh, Ankara has previously denied involvement in the invasion by its close allies in Azerbaijan of the former enclave under ethnic Armenian control.
However, last year Turkey said it was using "all means", including military training and modernization, to support Azerbaijan's efforts.
ab/sri (Reuters, AFP, AP, EFE, dpa)