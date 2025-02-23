Middle East: Nasrallah funeral draws large crowds

Skip next section Hezbollah's Nasrallah buried in Beirut after stadium ceremony

02/23/2025 February 23, 2025 Hezbollah's Nasrallah buried in Beirut after stadium ceremony

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike in September, has been buried in a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut, the Iran-backed militant group confirmed to Germany's DPA news agency.

After a long-delayed funeral ceremony in Lebanon's largest stadium in front of tens of thousands of Hezbollah supporters, the coffin was brought to its burial site near the airport in a procession.

Live footage from Hezbollah TV station Al-Manar showed the coffin, draped in the militant group's flag, being carried through a crowd, with many trying to touch it.

Lebanese security sources reported that more than 400,000 visitors attended the funeral ceremony.

The final stage of the funeral was ultimately held in private, local media reported.

Israel, meanwhile, released a video Sunday of Nasrallah's killing, during a bombing raid in a Beirut suburb on September 27.

After his death, Nasrallah was temporarily buried at a different location.