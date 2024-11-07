Middle East: Israeli airstrikes kill scores in Lebanon

Middle East: Israeli airstrikes kill scores in LebanonNovember 7, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel airstrikes hit southern Beirut
- Israeli protesters demand reinstatement of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
- UNRWA ban would have 'disastrous consequences,' says agency head
Here are the main developments regarding Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Thursday, November 7:
Israeli airstrikes kill scores in Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes hit south Beirut early Thursday, including areas near Lebanon's international airport, footage captured by the AFP news agency showed. AFP journalists also reported loud explosions in Beirut.
The strikes came about an hour after the Israeli army urged residents of Hezbollah strongholds to evacuate.
Meanwhile, Israeli strikes killed 40 people near Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, and also hit Beirut's southern suburbs.
The strikes on eastern Lebanon also left 53 people injured.
Two waves of bombing followed, one late Wednesday and another early Thursday.
According to a Lebanese local official, an airstrike landed close to Baalbek's UNESCO-listed Roman ruins, a heritage site with some of the largest and best-preserved Roman temples outside of Rome.
In the town of Barja in central Lebanon, rescuers pulled 30 bodies out of the rubble after a late-night Israeli strike on an apartment building, authorities said on Wednesday.
Officials said some of the neighbors have reported there are still people missing.
This escalation follows over a year of clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which intensified in September with Israeli bombardments and incursions in southern Lebanon.
More than 3,000 people have been killed in Lebanon as the conflict continues.
Human rights organizations have criticized how Israel and Hezbollah have given civilians evacuation orders during the Lebanon conflict, saying they are not effective.
Protests against Gallant dismissal continue in Israel
Thousands of people protested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for the second consecutive night in Jerusalem on Wednesday night.
Thousands of demonstrators also gathered outside parliament.
Netanyahu dismissed Gallant on Tuesday, saying he had lost trust in the defense minister.
The protesters called for Gallant’s reinstatement, a compromise with Hamas for the release of about 100 Israeli hostages still in captivity and the abandonment of planned exemptions from compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men.
Demonstrators also demanded an inquiry into the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.
Gallant's support of these demands earlier led to his rift with Netanyahu and eventual dismissal.
On Tuesday, Israeli police arrested 40 protesters.
UNRWA chief decries Israel's decision to ban agency
Israel's decision to ban the operations of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank will have "disastrous consequences," the agency head said on Wednesday.
Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said Israel's actions will impact millions of Palestinians.
"In Gaza, dismantling UNRWA will collapse the UN humanitarian response, which relies heavily on the agency's infrastructure," he said.
He warned that an "entire generation will be denied the right to education," adding that only UNRWA could deliver an education to more than 650,000 children in Gaza without a "capable public administration or state."
In Gaza, UNRWA is essential for humanitarian aid, where almost the entire population of around 2.3 million Palestinians relies on aid for survival.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long called for UNRWA to be dismantled, accusing it of anti-Israeli incitement. Israel also says UNRWA staff took part in the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack on Israel. Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization by the US, EU and Israel, among others.
Last month, lawmakers in the Knesset passed two bills preventing the UNRWA from operating within Israeli territory.
Meanwhile, the UN said it won’t replace UNRWA services as that responsibility lies with Israel as the occupying power.
"If UNRWA is no longer able to operate it would be the responsibility of the Israeli authorities to replace its services that it delivers to civilians," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
