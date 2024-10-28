Middle East: Israel passes bill restricting UNRWA operations

10/28/2024 October 28, 2024 Israeli parliament passes bill restricting UNRWA operations

Israeli lawmakers voted 92-10 in favor of a controverisal bill that would ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating inside Israel starting next year.

The UN agency is the main humanitarian aid provider in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli move could threaten its work in Gaza, given its reliance on Israeli border crossings to access the area.

But Israel alleges that the organization had been infiltrated by hundreds of Palestinian "terrorists." Israeli officials did not provide evidence for this claim.

In August, UNRWA said that nine of its members "may have been involved in the 7 October attacks" and fired them after a series of investigations, but it also argued that Israel's criticism of the organization — which started before Hamas' 2023 attack — was not always justified.

Western countries including the UK, US, France and Germany had all warned against the move to stop UNRWA operations in Israel. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had said he thought banning the organization would not serve "Israel's interests."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned the move could "stifle" aid to Gaza, and in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel's Knesset parliament will vote later on Monday on a second bill on severing diplomatic ties with UNRWA.