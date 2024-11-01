Middle East: Fresh Israel strikes hit southern Beirut

Skip next section 4 Thai workers killed in cross-border fire from Lebanon

Thailand's foreign minister has said four Thai citizens working in northern Israel were killed by rocket fire from Lebanon.

At least three Israelis were also killed in the rocket attack, which hit the town of Metula on Thursday.

It was the deadliest such attack since Israeli troops invaded Lebanon in early October.

"Thailand continues to strongly urge all parties to return to the path of peace, in the name of the innocent civilians gravely impacted by this prolonged and deepening conflict," Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa posted on the social media platform X on Friday.

He said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths, adding that another Thai citizen had been injured.

Before the conflict began, around 30,000 Thai nationals worked in Israel, mainly in the agricultural sector.

Thirty Thai citizens were taken hostage and 46 were killed during Hamas' terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.