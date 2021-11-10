Visit the new DW website

World Health Organization (WHO)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a United Nations agency. Established in 1948, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland it coordinates international healthwork with agencies and governments.

The WHO fights communicable diseases, in particular HIV/AIDS, Ebola, malaria and tuberculosis, sexual and reproductive health, development, and ageing; food security and healthy eating; occupational health; substance abuse. It drives the development of reporting, publications, and networking and coordinates international health work, collaborating with governmental health administrations. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the WHO.

COP 26: Poor countries demand compensation for climate impacts caused by wealthy nations 10.11.2021

COP 26: Poor countries demand compensation for climate impacts caused by wealthy nations 10.11.2021

As the world is struggling to keep global warming at bay, the issue of who pays for the fallout of climate change is one of the major sticking points in negotiations at the UN climate conference in Glasgow. Sarah Steffen reports.
ARCHIV - 16.08.2018, Frankreich, Cahors: Dänemarks Königin Margrethe II. lächelt während einer Pressekonferenz in ihrer Residenz in Südfrankreich, dem Chateau de Cais. (zu dpa Runder Geburtstag mitten in der Krise - Königin Margrethe II. wird 80) Foto: Fred Lancelot/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

World's coolest queen: Margrethe of Denmark 10.11.2021

She is close to the people, paints, designs costumes and sets — and is also the Queen of Denmark. More on Margrethe II, who is in Germany for a state visit.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 04, 2021 This undated image Courtesy of the Fenster Family shows US journalist Danny Fensterat his home in Lafayette, Louisiana. - Fenster, detained in Myanmar since May, appeared in a special court on June 17, 2021, his employers said, where he faces charges under a law that criminalizes encouraging dissent against the military. Fenster, managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar news outlet, appeared in court to face a charge under section 505-A of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum three-year jail sentence, Frontier said in a statement. He was later remanded to Yangon's Insein Prison, it said, adding he was scheduled to appear again in court on July 1. (Photo by - / Fenster Family / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Courtesy of the Fenster Family - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Myanmar charges jailed US journalist with terrorism 10.11.2021

The new charges levied by Myanmar’s military junta mean that Danny Fenster, who has been detained since May, could now face a life sentence.
TOPSHOT - An Afghan health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign in Kandahar on January 17, 2018. Polio, once a worldwide scourge, is now endemic in just three countries - Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. / AFP PHOTO / JAVED TANVEER (Photo credit should read JAVED TANVEER/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan begins polio vaccination campaign 08.11.2021

The drive is the first to take place against the disease in three years. The Taliban had banned previous campaigns, leaving millions of children unvaccinated.
Einsatzkräfte stehen vor der Gaststätte, in dem die Bahnreisenden kurzzeitig untergebracht worden sind. Bei einer Messerattacke im ICE Passau-Hamburg sind am Samstag drei Menschen schwer verletzt worden. Der mutmaßliche Täter, ein 27-jähriger Mann, sei festgenommen worden, teilte die bayerische Polizei nach einem Großeinsatz am Bahnhof Seubersdorf in der Oberpfalz mit.

Germany: Police rule out terrorism in Bavaria train attack 07.11.2021

The man who stabbed four people on a German train on Saturday is believed to have been suffering from delusions that people were "following him." Police have not found any link to terrorist motivation for the attack.
Cambridge Analytica-Whistleblowerin Brittany Kaiser, heute Datenschützerin, am Rande der WebSummit 2021

The era of tech whistleblowing is here — but will it lead to lasting change? 06.11.2021

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is the latest in a row of tech insiders who have exposed wrongdoing in the industry. So far, their revelations have had limited legal impact. But change could be coming.
Mainz, Deutschland 05. November 2021: 1. BL - 2021/2022 - FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bor. Moenchengladbach Torschuetze Silvan Widmer Mainz freut sich ueber sein Tor zum 1:1. // DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video // Mewa Arena Rheinland - Pfalz *** Mainz, Germany 05 November 2021 1 BL 2021 2022 FSV Mainz 05 vs Bor Moenchengladbach Goal scorer Silvan Widmer Mainz is delighted with his goal to 1 1 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Mewa Arena Rheinland Pfalz Copyright: xFotostandx/xRacochax

Bundesliga: Mainz secure a point against Gladbach after Widmer’s magic 05.11.2021

Mainz secured a well-earned point against Borussia Mönchengladbach, who continue to struggle on the road this season. For Mainz, it was another step in the right direction under coach Bo Svensson.
Margot Friedländer, Holocaust-Überlebende, steht zur Vorstellung des Bildbandes «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer» vor zwei Fotografien von ihr. Der Portraitband «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer zum 100. Geburtstag. Ein Portrait » wird vom Edition Andreae - Lexxion Verlag veröffentlicht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer turns 100 05.11.2021

German Jewish Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer, who moved back to Berlin at the age of 88, celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday. Her late years of education and reconciliation are being honored this week.

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier besucht die Insel Utøya. Bei dem Sommerlager der sozialdemokratischen Arbeiderpartiet Norwegens wurden hier am 22. Juli 2011 69 Menschen bei einem Anschlag des Rechtsextremisten Breivik ermordet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Utoya now a 'place of hope,' German president says 04.11.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has praised young people who continue to attend political youth camps on the Norwegian island where a deadly far-right terror attack happened.
22/06/2021 «Frieden ist der Weg - Daniel 2021», steht neben einem Bild des langjährigen Präsidenten Daniel Ortega, der erneut um den Posten kandidiert. Offiziell soll in Nicaragua in November ein neues Staatsoberhaupt gewählt werden. Innerhalb weniger Wochen wurden aber fünf Präsidentschaftskandidaten von Oppositionsbündnissen festgenommen. (zu dpa ««Neue Diktatur» in Nicaragua: Ortega schaltet vor Wahl Opposition aus» vom 22.06.2021) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Nicaragua cracks down on business ahead of elections 04.11.2021

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is poised to win a fourth consecutive term in Sunday's presidential elections. But there's mounting pressure from the US and the EU who are using economic sanctions to promote change.

In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting US President Donald Trump, centre left and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia.﻿The Kremlin refrained from comment Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 on the appointment of the new U.S. national security adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, but one lawmaker said he was likely to take a hawkish stance toward Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) |

US authorities arrest analyst who aided Trump-Russia probe 04.11.2021

The expert faces charges of providing false statements as part of special counsel John Durham's ongoing investigation into the so-called "Steele dossier."
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Why global climate conferences matter 04.11.2021

This week, we're talking about the biggest environment event of the year – the global climate conference known as COP26. We hear from one of our reporters who's there in Glasgow covering the policy tussles and from an activist who traveled there from Nigeria to make her voice heard, along with many other young people. We also take a look at how climate change is affecting people's lives right now.
Tische stehen auf den Gehwegen vor den Cafes, Bars und Restaurants rund um den Kollwitzplatz im Berliner Stadtteil Prenzlauer Berg, aufgenommen am 8.5.2003. Das Belluno und Istoria sind typische Kiez-Kneipen, die auch von Touristen gern aufgesucht werden. Viele ausländische Betreiber, hier im Prenzlauer Berg auch aus Osteuropa, sorgen für eine multikulturelle Gastronomie und Unterhaltung.

Coronavirus digest: Europe 'back at epicenter,' says WHO 04.11.2021

The WHO Europe chief says that relaxed prevention measures and low vaccination rates in some areas explain the latest surge. Meanwhile, Ukraine's vaccination drive has been met with protests. DW has the latest.
HARROGATE, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the showground on the final day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2019 in Harrogate, England. Organiser’s of the show this year have revealed that overall entries for the three-day show are higher than in any previous years. The Great Yorkshire Show is England’s premier agricultural event and is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. The YAS support and promotes the farming industry through health care, business, education and funding scientific research into rural affairs. First held in 1838 the show brings together agricultural displays, livestock events, farming demonstrations, food, dairy and produce stands as well as equestrian events. The popular agricultural show is held over three days and celebrates the farming and agricultural community and their way of life. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit trial likely in late 2022: US judge 03.11.2021

The British royal is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of forcing her to have sex at the home of the late disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein 20 years ago.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 13, 2021, Aiden Arthurs receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine from Pharmacist Andrew Mac (R) in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. - A high level medical panel of US government advisors was meeting on October 26, 2021, to decide whether to authorize the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds, likely paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. If, as expected, the independent experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vote in favor, it will set in motion actions leading to 28 million more Americans becoming eligible for immunization. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

Coronavirus digest: US gives final vaccine clearance for children 5 to 11 03.11.2021

The CDC has given the green light for around 28 million children to receive the BioNtech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, the WHO has approved a vaccine made in India for emergency use. DW has the latest.
Leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala flashes the V sign as he reacts to election results at the party's election headquarters, Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The center-right Together coalition was capturing 23.9% of the votes while the center-left coalition of the Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors and independent candidates, were coming in third with 13.5% support. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Czech parties reach agreement on coalition government 02.11.2021

Czech centrist and center-right parties have agreed on the structure of a majority coalition government, said Petr Fiala, who is expected to replace Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
