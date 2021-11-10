Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is a United Nations agency. Established in 1948, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland it coordinates international healthwork with agencies and governments.
The WHO fights communicable diseases, in particular HIV/AIDS, Ebola, malaria and tuberculosis, sexual and reproductive health, development, and ageing; food security and healthy eating; occupational health; substance abuse. It drives the development of reporting, publications, and networking and coordinates international health work, collaborating with governmental health administrations. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the WHO.
As the world is struggling to keep global warming at bay, the issue of who pays for the fallout of climate change is one of the major sticking points in negotiations at the UN climate conference in Glasgow. Sarah Steffen reports.
This week, we're talking about the biggest environment event of the year – the global climate conference known as COP26. We hear from one of our reporters who's there in Glasgow covering the policy tussles and from an activist who traveled there from Nigeria to make her voice heard, along with many other young people. We also take a look at how climate change is affecting people's lives right now.