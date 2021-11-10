The World Health Organization (WHO) is a United Nations agency. Established in 1948, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland it coordinates international healthwork with agencies and governments.

The WHO fights communicable diseases, in particular HIV/AIDS, Ebola, malaria and tuberculosis, sexual and reproductive health, development, and ageing; food security and healthy eating; occupational health; substance abuse. It drives the development of reporting, publications, and networking and coordinates international health work, collaborating with governmental health administrations.