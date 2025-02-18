Middle East: Deadline passes for Israeli Lebanon withdrawal

Middle East: Deadline passes for Israeli Lebanon withdrawalPublished February 18, 2025last updated February 18, 2025
What you need to know
Here are the latest updates from the wider conflict in the Middle East on Tuesday, February 18:
Egypt working on Gaza redevelopment plan
The government of Egypt is preparing a proposal for the rebuilding of devastated Gaza that would not displace any more Palestinians, following President Trump's call for the US to annex the area.
State-run newspaper Al-Ahram said the plan would create "secure areas" where Palestinians could live while international construction firms rebuild the communities that have been leveled by more than year of bombing campaigns.
The report said that Egyptian authorities have been in contact with counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to collaborate on the plan and discuss funding.
Israeli troops remain in Lebanon past withdrawal deadline
Israeli Defense Force (IDF) troops have left several Lebanese villages, but remain in the country in five positions after a deadline passed for their total withdrawal.
Under an agreement with Hezbollah militants, the IDF was supposed to leave the country entirely by Tuesday morning.
Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the remaining troops, and promised to take action if there was any "violation" of a ceasefire agreementwith Hezbollah.
Lebanon's army said it was stationing soldiers in the villages Israel had vacated.
A longstanding opponent of Israel, Hezbollah declared its support for Hamas after the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israeli civilians and the invasion of Gaza that followed. Hezbollah then launched strikes on Israeli military targets, leading to a back and forth over the course of months that killed dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians and some 3,000 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians.
Monday saw Israel announce a "voluntary departure" proposal in which Palestinians in Gaza who wish to leave will be allowed to do so. The move was seen as commitment to a suggestion by President Donald Trump that the US help rebuild and settle the territory.
"Defense Minister Israel Katz held a meeting today (Monday) on the voluntary departure of Gaza residents, at the end of which he decided that a directorate for the voluntary departure of Gaza residents would be established within the Ministry of Defense," a statement read.
However, a group of both Republican and Democratic US senators on a visit to Israel told reporters there was scant enthusiasm in Congress for Trump's plan, and that regional powers should decide what happens in Gaza.