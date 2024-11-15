Middle East: Airstrike levels Beirut multi-story building

11/15/2024 November 15, 2024 Israeli strike hits Damascus — Syrian state media

Syrian state-run media reported that Israel struck the Mazzeh district of Syria's capital, Damascus on Friday.

The Mazzeh area of Damascus is home to embassies, security headquarters and United Nations' offices.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the strikes targeted a "military housing complex."

"Fire trucks and ambulances headed to the targeted site amid reports of casualties, with security services and regime forces completely cordoning off the targeted site," the monitor said.

The official SANA news agency also reported a deadly Israeli strike on the Mazzeh district on Thursday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 13 people, including both civilians and Iran-backed fighters, were killed in the strike.

Israel acknowledged the strikes, saying it was targeting the Islamic Jihad group. The Palestinian militant group has fought alongside Hamas against Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities rarely comment on individual strikes in Syria.