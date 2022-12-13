Mexico backs Peru's ousted leader amid deadly protests

Peru has plunged into a deep political crisis since the removal of its former President Pedro Castillo. Mexico says the removal should be disregarded.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday backed Peru's ousted President Pedro Castillo at a news conference amid ongoing protests in the country, leaving at least seven dead.

He highlighted that the results of the elections should be respected and that Castillo should not have been removed from office. The governments of Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia and Argentina jointly urged for the protection of Castillo's personal and judicial rights.

Lawmakers had voted to remove Castillo after he attempted to dissolve Congress to avoid a vote on his impeachment.

Obrador told reporters that the ousted Peruvian leader had won democratically and thereby could not be removed from being president. He stated he would continue to regard Castillo as Peru's leader.

Castillo vows to 'never give up'

The ousted Peruvian president has been in preliminary detention since authorities investigated him for alleged rebellion and conspiracy.

During a court hearing, Castillo said, "I will never give up and abandon this popular cause that brought me here."

He also urged police and the military to end the killing of protesters calling for his release and reinstatement. Violent clashes between security forces and demonstrators left at least seven people dead in recent days.

Among those killed are two minors, daily newspaper La Republica reported Monday, citing the Peruvian Ombudswoman for Human Rights, Eliana Revollar. All victims were shot, she said.

Dina Boluarte, Peru's new president, has declared a state of emergency in multiple parts of the country.

