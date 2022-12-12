People attend the funeral procession of a child who was killed during protests against new President Dina Boluarte in Andahuaylas, in southern PeruImage: Franklin Briceno/AP/picture alliance
Peru's new president pledges elections amid deadly protests
After less than a week in office, Dina Boluarte said she would ask Congress to move up elections by two years. Former President Pedro Castillo, who was voted out by lawmakers, decried the move as a "dirty game."
Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, announced on Monday that she would propose to Congress to bring general elections two years earlier than expected, after the removal of Pedro Castillo sparked protests.
He decried Boluarte's early election pledge as a "dirty game," and described her as a "usurper."
Castillo insisted that he would not resign as president. The former teacher-turned-president was ousted by lawmakers last Wednesday shortly after he announced that he would dissolve Congress in a bid to avoid impeachment.
Protests rock rural Peru
Protesters had taken to the streets, mostly in Castillo's stronghold rural areas, to demand new elections. Some of the demonstrators have also called for the dissolving of Congress.
In the southern-central region of Apurimac, civil and Indigenous groups called for an indefinite strike starting Monday. Major mines, including one owned by a Chinese firm, are in the region.
Protesters also blocked access to an international airport in Arequipa, in southern Peru, on Monday.