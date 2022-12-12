  1. Skip to content
People attend the funeral procession of a child who was killed during protests against new President Dina Boluarte in Andahuaylas, in southern Peru
People attend the funeral procession of a child who was killed during protests against new President Dina Boluarte in Andahuaylas, in southern PeruImage: Franklin Briceno/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsPeru

Peru's new president pledges elections amid deadly protests

1 hour ago

After less than a week in office, Dina Boluarte said she would ask Congress to move up elections by two years. Former President Pedro Castillo, who was voted out by lawmakers, decried the move as a "dirty game."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Kqfj

Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, announced on Monday that she would propose to Congress to bring general elections two years earlier than expected, after the removal of Pedro Castillo sparked protests. 

At least three people died in demonstrations against Boluarte, who replaced Castillo last week following a Congress vote to oust him. 

The elections were initially scheduled for 2026.

Boluarte became Peru's first-ever female president and the country's sixth leader in five years. 

Castillo responds 

Castillo, who has been detained since his sacking, said in a handwritten letter posted on his Twitter account that he was "kidnapped." 

He decried Boluarte's early election pledge as a "dirty game," and described her as a "usurper."

Castillo insisted that he would not resign as president. The former teacher-turned-president was ousted by lawmakers last Wednesday shortly after he announced that he would dissolve Congress in a bid to avoid impeachment

Peru's President Pedro Castillo arrested

Protests rock rural Peru 

Protesters had taken to the streets, mostly in Castillo's stronghold rural areas, to demand new elections. Some of the demonstrators have also called for the dissolving of Congress.

In the southern-central region of Apurimac, civil and Indigenous groups called for an indefinite strike starting Monday. Major mines, including one owned by a Chinese firm, are in the region. 

Protesters also blocked access to an international airport in Arequipa, in southern Peru, on Monday. 

fb/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

