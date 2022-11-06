Thousands march in Peru demanding president's resignation

Pedro Castillo — the subject of six corruption investigations — cannot be prosecuted while he is Peru's president. He also has no intentions of resigning.

Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets across the country on Saturday demanding the resignation of President Pedro Castillo.

The leftist leader, who took office in July of 2021, has already politically survived two attempts to impeach hiim. There are currently six corruption cases against him, an unprecedented number in the context of Peruvian politics.

Protester Nancy Huarcaya told AFP, "I came to the march to get that corrupt man out. Castillo must leave, that's what this march is for, to get him out."

Another protester Carola Suarez told the French news agency frustration over the country's economic stagnation had grown to a point where "Peru can't take it anymore. We are on the edge of the precipice."

What happened during the demonstrations?

Demonstrators were armed with national flags and shouted anti-government slogans as they marched towards the Congress in the capital Lima.

There they were met by police in riot gear replete with plastic shields. Law enforcement officers shot several cans of tear gas into the crowd in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators.

There were no immedeate reports of injuries.

Local media reported that protestors attacked a mounted police officer, causing the horse to fall.

Meanwhile, a group of collectives and unions marched in support of the president in Lima's San Martin square.

Similar anti-government protests were held in the cities of Arequipa, Chiclayo, Cusco and Trujillo, according to local news channels.

Castillo's troubled term

Castillo, once a rural school teacher, unexpectedly won the presidency last year against right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, the eldest daughter of the former president.

The opposition has tried to impeach him twice since then. Moreover, the counry's attorney general filed a constitutional complaint against Castillo with the Congress in October.

The complaint called him an alleged "perpetrator of crimes against the public peace in the form of a criminal organisation aggravated by his position as leader."

President Pedro Castillo said he will only leave office on the last day of his term Image: Peruvian Presidency/AFP

Under Peruvian law, the president enjoys immunity from prosecution while in office with the three exceptions of treason, dissolving Congress, or blocking elections. The corruption investigations into Castillo and his close family and aides makes it more important for the leader to remain in power.

The president has unequivocally denied all allegations. "They will have me until the last day of my term because my people have decided so," Castillo said Saturday morning at the government palace.

He dubbed his opponents "reactionaries" and "enemies of people."

