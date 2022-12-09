Supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo held protests in Lima over the leader's arrestImage: Fernando Vergara/AP/picture alliance
Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge
17 minutes ago
Ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo faced his first hearing on charges of rebellion and conspiracy. Meanwhile, newly sworn-in President Dina Boluarte appeared to open the possibility for fresh elections.
Peru's former President Pedro Castillo faced his first court hearing on Thursday over his arrest on charges of rebellion and conspiracy.
Meanwhile, the ousted leader's vice president Dina Boluarte took charge as the new president, facing the difficult task of calming troubled political waters.